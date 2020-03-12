Movie theater screen

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

1917 (R) Thu-Wed

Bloodshot (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) Thu

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu-Wed

Downhill (R) Thu-Wed

Emma (PG) Thu-Wed

Fantasy Island (PG-13) Thu

Greed (R) Thu

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu-Wed

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed

The Hunt (R) Thu-Wed

I Am Patrick (no MPAA rating) Tue, Wed: 6:30

I Still Believe (PG) Thu-Wed

I Still Believe IMAX (PG) Thu-Wed

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Invisible Man (R) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed

King Kong — 1933 (no MPAA rating) Sun: 1, 4

Metropolitan Opera: Der Fliegende Hollander (no MPAA rating) Sat: 9:55 a.m. Wed: 1, 6:30

Onward (PG) Thu-Wed

Onward IMAX (PG) Thu

Onward 3D (PG) Thu

Parasite (R) Thu

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (R) Thu-Wed

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu-Wed

The Way Back (R) Thu-Wed

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Bad Boys for Life (R) Fri: 8:30 Mon-Wed: 8:30

Frozen 2 (PG) Thu: 5:15 Fri: 5:45 Sat, Sun: 11:45 a.m., 2:30 Wed: 2:30, 5:45

IndieWomxn Film Shorts (no MPAA rating) Mon: 5:30

Little Women (PG) Thu: 2:10 Fri: 2:30 Sat, Sun: 5:15 Mon-Wed: 2:30

OSU Science Pub: Heceta Bank (no MPAA rating) Tue: 5

Uncut Gems (R) Thu: 8

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Clemency (R) Fri: 5:30 Sat: 5 Sun: 6:10 Mon, Tue: 5:30, 8:20 Wed: 2:45

Kusama: Infinity (no MPAA rating) Sat: 2:50 Sun: 1:30

Maiden (PG) Fri: 3, 8:20 Sat: 8 Sun: 3:40

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (R) Thu: 8:30 Mon, Tue: 2:50

Turtles Can Fly (PG-13) Thu: 2:50

The “Spaghetti Western” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (doors open at 6 p.m.) and includes an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner.

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 4:20, 6:50 Fri: 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sat: 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sun: 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 6:50

I Still Believe (PG) Fri: 4:10, 6:40, 9:10 Sat: 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:10, 6:40, 9:10 Sun: 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:10, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:40

The Invisible Man (R) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45

Onward (PG) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sat: 11 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sun: 11 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 4:15

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

1917 (R) Thu: 5 Fri-Sun: 5:35 Mon-Wed: 5:10

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 7:15 Fri-Sun: 7:50 Mon-Wed: 7:25

Emma (PG) Fri-Sun: 11:55 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 1:30, 4:05, 6:40

Fantastic Fungi (no MPAA rating) Thu: 2:35 Fri-Sun: 1:55 Mon-Wed: 1:30

The Gentlemen (R) Thu: 2:50

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 6:40

Once Were Brothers (R) Fri-Sun: 11:55 a.m., 3:35 Mon-Wed: 3:10

Parasite (R) Thu: 4:10

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 4:45, 7:15

Emma (PG) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Greed (R) Thu: 5:15, 7:30 Fri: 7:15 Sat, Sun: 3, 7:15

I Still Believe (PG) Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

National Theatre Live: All My Sons (PG-13) Tue: 6:45

Onward (PG) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15. 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15

Ordinary Love (R) Thu: 5, 7 Fri: 5 Sat, Sun: 1, 5:15 Mon: 5, 7:15 Tue: 4:30 Wed: 5, 7:15

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 6:55

The Call of the Wild (PG) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 4:05, 6:40, 9:05 Sat: 1:45, 4:05, 6:40 Sun: 4:05, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6:50

The Hunt (R) Fri: 5:15, 7:20, 9:25 Sat: 1:05, 3:10, 5:15, 7:20 Sun: 5:15, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

I Still Believe (PG) Fri: 4, 6:50, 9:40 Sat: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Sun: 4, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50

Onward (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:10 Sat: 1:50, 4:20, 6:45 Sun: 4:20, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 4:15, 6:40, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:15, 6:40 Sun: 4:15, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

The Invisible Man (R) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 6

Onward (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

