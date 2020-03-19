Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

All screenings have been canceled until further notice.

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

All screenings have been canceled until further notice.

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

All screenings have been canceled until further notice

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

All screenings have been canceled until further notice.

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

All screenings are canceled until further notice.

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

All screenings have been canceled through May 1

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

All screenings have been canceled until further notice.

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

All screenings have been canceled until further notice.

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

