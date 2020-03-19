Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.
All screenings have been canceled until further notice.
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
All screenings have been canceled until further notice.
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
All screenings have been canceled until further notice
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
All screenings have been canceled until further notice.
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
All screenings are canceled until further notice.
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
All screenings have been canceled through May 1
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
All screenings have been canceled until further notice.
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
All screenings have been canceled until further notice.
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.