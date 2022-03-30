Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

The Worst Person in the World (R) Fri: 4:40 Sun 1:30 Thu: 4

Drive My Car (no MPA rating) Sat: 4:10 Tue: 6:30

X (R) Fri & Sat: 8 Sun, Thu: 7:30 Wed: 4:30

New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization (no MPA rating) Sat: 1:10 Sun: 5 Wed: 7:30

La Belle Et La Bête (1946) (no MPA rating) Thu: 7

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Morbius (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:30, 7:45

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

Anything Goes — The Musical

The Batman

Death on The Nile

Dog

Infinite Storm

Jackass Forever

The Lost City

The LEGO Movie 2

The Outfit

RRR

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MS22: West Side Story

Uncharted

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

The Batman (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 7 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:30, 7

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

Dog (PG-13) Thu: 4:15

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 4:10

X (R) Thu: 6:45

Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 3:45, 4:15, 6:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 1:45, 3:45, 4:15, 6:15, 6:45

The Lost City (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

The Lost City (PG-13) Mon-Thu: 4, 6:20 Fri-Sun: 2:45, 5:05, 7:25

Morbius (PG-13) Mon-Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri-Sun: 3:25, 5:45, 8

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sun: 2, 4:30, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05

Morbius (PG-13) (Spanish) Fri: 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sun: 2, 4:30, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05

The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri-Sun: 3:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15

The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

The Lost City (PG-13) (Spanish) Thu: 7:20

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 6:15

Coda (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:30 Sat: 1:45, 6:30 Sun: 1:45, 3:45

Morbius (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15 Sat: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Sun: 1:45, 4:15

The Outfit (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:30 Fri-Wed: 4:15

The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:15 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Sun: 1:15, 4 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45

Infinite Storm (R) Thu: 4, 5:15, 7:30 Fri: 7 Sat: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Sun: 1:30 Mon-Wed:7

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Death on The Nile (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 6

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.