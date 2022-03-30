Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Worst Person in the World (R) Fri: 4:40 Sun 1:30 Thu: 4
Drive My Car (no MPA rating) Sat: 4:10 Tue: 6:30
X (R) Fri & Sat: 8 Sun, Thu: 7:30 Wed: 4:30
New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization (no MPA rating) Sat: 1:10 Sun: 5 Wed: 7:30
La Belle Et La Bête (1946) (no MPA rating) Thu: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Morbius (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:30, 7:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Anything Goes — The Musical
The Batman
Death on The Nile
Dog
Infinite Storm
Jackass Forever
The Lost City
The LEGO Movie 2
The Outfit
RRR
Spider-Man: No Way Home
MS22: West Side Story
Uncharted
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
The Batman (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 7 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:30, 7
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 4:15
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 4:10
X (R) Thu: 6:45
Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 3:45, 4:15, 6:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 1:45, 3:45, 4:15, 6:15, 6:45
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
The Lost City (PG-13) Mon-Thu: 4, 6:20 Fri-Sun: 2:45, 5:05, 7:25
Morbius (PG-13) Mon-Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri-Sun: 3:25, 5:45, 8
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sun: 2, 4:30, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
Morbius (PG-13) (Spanish) Fri: 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 Sun: 2, 4:30, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri-Sun: 3:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
The Lost City (PG-13) (Spanish) Thu: 7:20
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 6:15
Coda (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:30 Sat: 1:45, 6:30 Sun: 1:45, 3:45
Morbius (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15 Sat: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Sun: 1:45, 4:15
The Outfit (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:30 Fri-Wed: 4:15
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:15 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Sun: 1:15, 4 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45
Infinite Storm (R) Thu: 4, 5:15, 7:30 Fri: 7 Sat: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Sun: 1:30 Mon-Wed:7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Death on The Nile (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 6
