Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation (no MPA rating) Mon: 1:15
2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary (no MPA rating) Sat: 4:30
2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action (no MPA rating) Sun: 1
The Worst Person in the World (R) Sun: 4:15 Fri, Tue: 4:30 Wed: 1
A Hero (Ghahreman) (PG-13) Sat, Tue: 1 Mon: 4:15 Thu: 12:30
Being the Ricardos (R) Fri & Sat: 8 Sun & Mon: 7:10 Tue: 7:30 Wed: 4:30 Thu: 4
Atlantis (NR) Thu: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
The Batman (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed: 3, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 4:20, 8:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
The Batman
BlackLight
Moonfall
The Cursed
Death on The Nile
Dog
Jackass Forever
Marry Me
Oscar Shorts
Studio 666
Scream
Sing 2
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Uncharted
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 3, 3:40, 6:30, 7:20 Fri: 3:30, 7 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:30, 7
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:15, 6:45
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 7 Fri: 4:10, 6:45 Sat-Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:45
X (R) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:35 Fri: 4:30, 8:15 Sat: 3:05, 5, 8:40 Sun-Wed: 3:45, 6:35
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:20, 8:35
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 3:10, 6:05 Fri: 5, 6:55 Sat: 1:45, 5:30, 7:20 Sun-Wed: 3:10, 6:05
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sat: 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sun: 2:40, 4:50, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 7:05, 7:05 Fri: 3:30, 5, 7:15, 9 Sat: 1, 3:30, 5, 7:15, 9 Sun: 1, 3:30, 5, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15, 7:05
The Batman (PG-13) (Spanish) Thu: 7:15 Fri-Sun 3:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
Uncharted (PG-13) (Spanish) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:30 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat: 12:45, 4, 6:30 Sun: 1, 3:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
The Outfit (R) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:30 Sat: 1:30, 4:45, 7:30 Sun: 1:45, 4:30
Dear Mr. Brody Fri, Mon, Wed: 4:15, 7 Sat: 2:30, 4:15, 7 Sun: 1:15, 4 Tue: 4:15
Cyrano (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 7:15
Stand With Ukraine: The Guide (R) Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 4:30 Sun: 1:30
The Worst Person In The World (R) Thu: 4:30, 7:15 Fri: 7:15 Sat: 1:45, 7 Sun: 4:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
Rookie Season (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
The Batman (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.