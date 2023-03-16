Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
RRR Fan CelebRRRation (no MPA rating) Sun: 1
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films — Animation (no MPA rating) Sat: 1
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films — Live-Action (no MPA rating) Fri: 1 Mon: 1:30
Close (PG-13) Fri: 7 Tue: 4:20
One Fine Morning (R) Fri: 4:15 Wed: 2
The Whale (R) Sat: 4 Tue: 1
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Sun: 5:30 Tue: 7
Cleo From 5 to 7 (Cleo de 5 a 7) (NR) Thu: 7
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (PG-13) Sat: 7 Thu: 3:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Shazam: Fury of the Gods (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7:30 Fri: 4 Sat: 12:30 Sun: 12:30, 4, 7:30 Mon-Tue: 4, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
65
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Cocaine Bear
Creed III
Champions
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Inside
Jesus Revolution
Moving On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Scream 6
The Quiet Girl
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Jesus Revolution (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:40
Creed III (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7
Scream 6 (R) Thu: 4:10, 6:50 Fri: 4:10, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50
65 (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:20, 6:30
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:20 4:15, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Creed III (PG-13) Thu: 4
Scream 6 (R) Thu: 5:20 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 6:10
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG-13) Thu: 6:20 Fri-Sun: 1:30,4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 5:15
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Creed III (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 4:40, 7:15, 9:50 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:15, 9:50 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 4:40, 7:15
Jesus Revolution (PG-13) Thu: 7:05 Fri: 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 Sat: 2:05, 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 Sun: 2:05, 4:35, 7:05 Mon, Wed: 7:05 Tue: 4:35, 7:05
65 (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 5:15, 7:20, 9:25 Sat: 3:10, 5:15, 7:20, 9:25 Sun: 3:10, 5:15, 7:20 Mon, Wed: 7:20 Tue: 5:15, 7:20
Scream 6 (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:25, 7, 9:35 Sat: 1:50, 4:25, 7, 9:35 Sun: 1:50, 4:25, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 4:25, 7
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:20, 7, 9:40 Sat: 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:40 Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 4:20, 7
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Champions (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 6 Fri: 5, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 4:15, 7 Mon, Wed: 3:15, 6:15 Tue: 3:15
65 (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30 Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 5:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6
Creed III (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:15
Fly Fishing Film Tour (2023) (no MPA rating) Tue: 6:15
Jesus Revolution (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 5:45
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 5:45
Moving On (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4 ,7
