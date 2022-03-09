Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation (no MPA rating) Sat: 2

2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary (no MPA rating) Sun: 12 Wed: 6:30

2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action (no MPA rating) Fri: 1:40

The Worst Person in the World (R) Thu: 2:30 Fri, Sat: 8 Sun: 7 Mon: 3:30 Wed: 3

A Hero (Ghahreman) (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 5 Sun: 4 Mon: 7 Tue: 3:30

Parallel Mothers (R) Tue: 7 Thu: 4:10

The Farewell (PG) Thu: 6

Blood Simple (R) Thu: 7:30

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

The Batman (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed: 3, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 4:20, 8:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

The Batman

BlackLight

Moonfall

The Cursed

Death on The Nile

Dog

Jackass Forever

Marry Me

Oscar Shorts

Studio 666

Scream

Sing 2

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

The Batman (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3, 3:40, 6:30, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 11:30 a.m., noon, 3, 3:40, 6:30, 7:20

Dog (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:15, 6:45

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat-Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:25 Fri, Sat: 3:05, 5, 8:40 Sun-Wed: 3:45, 6:35

The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:45 Fri, Sat: 1:45, 5:30, 7:20 Sun-Wed: 3:10, 6:05

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Dog (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sat: 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sun: 2:40, 4:50, 7 Mon-Wed: 7

The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 7:05, 7:30 Fri: 3:30, 5, 7:15, 9 Sat: 1, 3:30, 5, 7:15, 9 Sun: 1, 3:30, 5, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15, 7:05

The Batman (PG-13) (Spanish) Thu: 7:30 Fri-Sun 3:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15

Uncharted (PG-13) (Spanish) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30 Fri: 3:45, 6:30 Sat: 1:45, 3:15, 6:45 Sun: 12:45, 3:30 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:30

Cyrano (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Sun: 1, 3:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:15

Dog (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 7 Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat: 1, 5:15, 7:30 Sun: 1:15, 4:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15

The Worst Person In The World (R) Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat: 1:15, 4, 7 Sun: 1:30, 4:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

The Batman (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 6

