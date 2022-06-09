Movie theater screen

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 4:15, 7:45

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

The Bad Guy

The Bob’s Burger Movie

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Crimes of the Future

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Eiffel

Top Gun: Maverick

Men

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Jurassic World: Dominion

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 4:15, 7

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 7:10 Fri: 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:10

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 3:40, 4:15, 6:45, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 1, 3:40, 4:15, 6:45, 7:20

The Bad Guys (PG) Thu: 4:30 Fri: 4:10 Sat, Sun: 1:10

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 5:05, 7:45 Fri-Sun: 2:50, 5:35, 8:10 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:50 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:50, 7:45 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:20

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6, 7:30 Fri: 3:30, 5, 7, 8:15, 10:25 Sat: 12, 1:45, 3:30, 5, 7, 8:15, 10:25 Sun: 2, 1:45, 3:30, 5, 7 Mon-Wed: 6:45, 7

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 4, 6:30, 7, 9:20, 9:50 Sat: 1, 4, 6:30, 7, 9:20, 9:50 Sun: 12:10, 1, 4, 6:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 6

The Bob’s Burger Movie (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri: 4:10 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu: 3:30

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Charlotte (no MPA rating) Sat: 4:30 Sun: 1:45 Mon-Wed: 4:30

Benediction (PG-3) Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 3:45, 6:15, 7 Sat: 12:45, 3:30, 6:30, 7 Sun: 1, 3:30, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1:30, 4, 6:45 Sun: 12:30, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45

Montana Story (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri: 3:45 Sat: 1 Sun-Wed: 7:15

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 4:15, 7

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 6 Sun: 3, 6

