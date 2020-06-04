Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Fourteen (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 5:40 Mon-Wed: 6
The High Note (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:40 Fri-Sun: 5:15 Mon-Wed: 5
How to Build a Girl (R) Fri-Sun: 3:10 Mon-Wed: 2:50
The Invisible Man (R) Thu: 3:15, 7:20 Fri-Sun: 7:35 Mon-Wed: 7:40
Saving Private Ryan (R) Fri-Sun: 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:15
Trolls World Tour (G) Thu: 3:05
Fri-Sun: 1:20, 3:45
Mon-Wed: 4:10
The Wretched (no MPAA rating)
Thu: 5:45
Fri-Sun: 1:45
Mon-Wed: 2:15
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Times are subject to Jefferson County entering Phase II of reopening
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Fri-Wed: 4:30, 7:10
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) Fri-Wed: 4:05, 7
The Wretched (no MPAA rating) Fri-Wed: 5, 7:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
Rooster Cogburn (PG) Fri-Sun: 1, 6
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (G) Fri-Sun: 3:30, 6
The Wizard of Oz (PG) Fri-Sun: 1, 3:30
