Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Fourteen (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 5:40 Mon-Wed: 6

The High Note (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:40 Fri-Sun: 5:15 Mon-Wed: 5

How to Build a Girl (R) Fri-Sun: 3:10 Mon-Wed: 2:50

The Invisible Man (R) Thu: 3:15, 7:20 Fri-Sun: 7:35 Mon-Wed: 7:40

Saving Private Ryan (R) Fri-Sun: 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:15

Trolls World Tour (G) Thu: 3:05

Fri-Sun: 1:20, 3:45

Mon-Wed: 4:10

The Wretched (no MPAA rating)

Thu: 5:45

Fri-Sun: 1:45

Mon-Wed: 2:15

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Times are subject to Jefferson County entering Phase II of reopening

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Fri-Wed: 4:30, 7:10

Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) Fri-Wed: 4:05, 7

The Wretched (no MPAA rating) Fri-Wed: 5, 7:30

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

Rooster Cogburn (PG) Fri-Sun: 1, 6

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (G) Fri-Sun: 3:30, 6

The Wizard of Oz (PG) Fri-Sun: 1, 3:30

