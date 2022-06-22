Movie theater screen

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Men (R) Sun: 7

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (PG-13) Thu: 4:35 Fri: 4:35, 7:30 Sat: 2:10, 5:05 Mon, Tue: 5:20 Wed: 4:35

Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Thu: 7:30 Wed: 7:30

Paris Is Burning (R) Sat: 7:30 Sun: 5

Erin Brockovich (R) Sun: 1:30

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Lightyear (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:30

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

The Black Phone

Brian and Charles

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

The Phantom of The Open

Lightyear

Jurassic World: Dominion

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Lightyear (PG) Thu: 2:30, 4, 6:15 Fri: 4, 6:15 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 1:45, 4, 6:15

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 7:30 Fri: 2:45, 3:30, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 2:45, 3:30, 6:30

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 3:50, 4:40, 7 Fri: 3:50, 6, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 3:50, 6, 7

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri-Sun: 1:15, 5:05, 7:45 Mon, Tue: 6:30 Wed: 5:05, 7:45

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:20

Elvis (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2, 4, 7:05 Mon, Tue: 5:30 Wed: 4, 7:05

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Elvis (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 3:15, 6:35 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:35 Mon-Wed: 6:35

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 3:45, 7:05, 10:10 Sat: 12:30, 3:45, 7:05, 10:10 Sun: 12:30, 3:45, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:10, 7, 9:50 Sat: 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50 Sun: 1:20, 4:10, 7 Mon-Wed: 7

Lightyear (PG) Thu: 7 Fri: 3, 3:30, 4:25, 7, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 1, 2, 3, 3:30, 4:25, 7, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 1, 2, 3, 3:30, 4:25, 7 Mon-Wed: 7

The Black Phone (R) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 4:45, 7:15, 9:40 Sat: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:40 Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Elvis (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 1, 3:45, 6:45

Phantom of The Open (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15

Bitterbrush (no MPA rating) Thu: 2:15, 7:30 Fri-Wed: 3

Benediction (PG-3) Thu: 4:30

Lightyear (PG) Thu: 1:15, 4, 7:15 Fri-Wed: 12:45, 5, 7:30

Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 12:45, 4:15, 6:30

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 1:30, 3:45, 6:45 Fri-Wed: 1:45, 4:30, 7

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Closed until July 1

