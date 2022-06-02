Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Happening (R) Thu: 4:30
Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956) (no MPA rating) Thu: 7:30
The Duke (R) Fri: 2:05 Sat: 2:35 Sun: 6:30 Mon: 5:35
Petite Maman (PG) Fri, Wed: 5 Sat: 5:30 Sun: 2, 4:30 Tue: 5, 7:30
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Sat, Wed: 7:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 4:15, 7:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
The Bad Guy
The Bob’s Burger Movie
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Crimes of the Future
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Eiffel
Top Gun: Maverick
Men
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:30, 4:15, 7
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:10 Fri: 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:10 Sat-Mon: 12:45, 1:10, 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7:10
The Bad Guys (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat-Mon: 2, 4:30, 6:45
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 4, 6:30
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:10 Fri-Sun: 2:20, 3:30, 5, 6:15, 7:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 5:05, 6:45, 7:45
Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:50 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:50, 7:45 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:20
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu: 3:45, 6:30
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6, 7 Fri: 4, 5:10, 6, 7, 9, 10 Sat: 12:10, 1, 3, 4, 5:10, 6, 7, 9, 10 Sun: 12:10, 1, 3, 4, 5:10, 6, 7 Mon-Wed: 6, 7
The Bob’s Burger Movie (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Charlotte (no MPA rating) Fri, Mon-Wed: 5, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5, 7:15
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45
Montana Story (R) Thu, Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7
Family Camp (PG) Thu: 4:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 6 Sun: 3, 6
