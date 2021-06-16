Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) Thu, Fri: 5, 8 Sat, Sun: 4:30, 7:30 Mon, Tue: 5, 8 Wed: 4:30, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Dream Horse (PG) Fri: 7 Sat: 4 Mon: 7 Wed: 4
Super Frenchie (no MPAA rating) Thu, Fri: 4 Sat: 7 Sun: 6:30 Tue: 4 Wed: 8
The Truffle Hunters (PG-13) Sun: 3:30 Mon: 4
In the Alley: Retro Japanese Monster Movie (no MPAA rating) Thu: 8
In the Alley: Night of the Living Dead — 1968 (no MPAA rating) Tue: 8
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Cruella (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 3:15, 5:55, 8:35 Sun-Wed: 4:30, 7:10
In the Heights (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri, Sat: 2:30, 5:15, 8 Sun-Wed: 3:50, 6:35
A Quiet Place Part II (R) Thu: Thu: 5:20
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:20, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 1:25, 4:20, 7:10 Mon: 7:10 Tue: 4:20, 7:10 Wed: 7:10
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 4:25, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:35, 4:25, 7:15 Mon: 7:15 Tue: 4:25, 7:15 Wed: 7:15
In the Heights (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 6:30
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:15. 6:50 Mon: 6:50 Tue : 4:15, 6:50 Wed: 6:50
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway — Spanish (PG) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:15. 6:50 Mon: 6:50 Tue : 4:15, 6:50 Wed: 6:50
Spirit Untamed (PG) Thu: 4 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4 Tue: 4
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 2, 4:30, 7:15
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) Thu: 4:15, 7:15 Fri-Wed: 3, 5:15, 7:30
In the Heights (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 4, 7 Sat-Wed: 1, 4, 7
Queen Bees (PG-13) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri: 5:30 Sat-Wed: 1:15, 5:30
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Thu: 5:15, 7:30
Spirit Untamed (PG) Thu: 4:30, 6:45
The Truffle Hunters (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 3:30, 7:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7
Theater is currently only accepting cash
