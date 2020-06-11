Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Grease (PG) Fri-Wed: 7:45
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Sat, Sun: 2:20, 5 Mon-Wed: 5
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Back to the Future (PG) Fri-Wed: 5:15
Fourteen (PG-13) Thu: 6:15 Fri-Wed: 5:40
The High Note (PG-13) Thu: 5 Fri-Sun: 1:05, 7:45 Mon-Wed: 7:45
How To Build a Girl (R) Thu: 2:50
The Invisible Man (R) Thu:8 Fri-Wed: 3:10
Jurassic Park (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 7:35
Trolls World Tour (G) Thu: 4:10 Fri-Sun: 1:20, 3:20 Mon-Wed: 3:20
Saving Private Ryan (R) Thu: 7:15
The Wretched (no MPAA rating) Thu: 2:15
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Bloodshot (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7
The Goonies (PG) Fri: 4:30, 7:25 Sat-Sun: 1:35, 4:30, 7:25 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 4:30, 7:10 Fri: 4:20 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:20
Trolls World Tour (PG) Fri: 4:45 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 2:15, 4:45 Mon-Wed: 6:30
The Wretched (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri-Sun: 7
Valley Girl (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 4:10, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prine-ville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 3:30, 6
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (R) Fri-Mon: 3:30, 6
