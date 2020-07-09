Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Black Panther (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 7:50
Deadpool (R) Thu: 8
Inside Out (PG) Sat, Sun: 2:35 Mon-Wed: 5:15
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (PG) Fri-Sun: 5
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG-13) Thu: 4:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Babyteeth (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7
Deconstructing The Beatles’ Rubber Soul (no MPAA rating) Mon: 3, 5:30
Deconstructing The Beatles’ Revolver (no MPAA rating) Tue: 4, 6:30
Deconstructing The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper (no MPAA rating) Wed: 3, 5:30
Deconstructing The Beatles’ White Album (no MPAA rating) Fri: 4, 6:30
Deconstructing Abbey Road: Side One (no MPAA rating) Sat: 4, 6:30
Deconstructing Abbey Road: Side Two (no MPAA rating) Sun: 3, 5:30
John Lewis: Good Trouble (PG) Thu: 2:15
The “Spaghetti Western” will screen at 8 p.m. Wednesday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. The film is free and space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Back to the Future Part II (PG) Fri-Wed: 3:40
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (R) Thu: 5
Chinatown (R) Fri-Wed: 5:15
Deadpool (R) Thu: 5:40
Ghostbusters (1984) (PG) Fri-Wed: 7:55
Inside Out (PG) Fri-Sun: 1:15, 3:15 Mon-Wed: 3:15
The Jungle Book (PG) Thu: 2:50
Mad Max: Fury Road (R) Thu: 7:50
The Matrix (R) Thu: 7:20
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) Fri-Wed: 5:45
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (PG) Fri-Sun: 1:15, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 7:40
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG-13) Thu: 3:05
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Black Panther (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3:45, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Deadpool (R) Thu: 7:15
Ghostbusters (1984) (PG) Thu: 6:45
Inside Out (PG) Fri-Sun: 4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
The Jungle Book (2016) (PG) Thu: 7:05
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (PG) Fri-Sun: 3:30-6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Jurassic Park (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3, 6 Mon, Tue: 6
Jaws (PG) Fri-Sun: 3, 6 Mon, Tue: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.