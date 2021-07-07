Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 5, 8:30 Fri: 4:50, 8:10 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:50, 8:10 Mon- Wed: 4:50, 8:10
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Against the Current (no MPAA rating) Sun: 3:30, 4
Dream Horse (PG) Tue: 4
Summer of 85 (no MPAA rating) Thu: 4 Fri: 4 Sat: 7
Undine (no MPAA rating) Fri: 7 Sat: 4 Sun: 6:30 Mon: 4
Werewolves Within (R) Fri, Sat: 10 Mon 7
Yojimbo — 1961 (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7
In the Alley: His Girl Friday (no MPAA Rating) Tue: 8
In the Ally: But I’m a Cheerleader — 1999 (R) Wed: 8
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
A Quiet Place: Part II (PG-13) Fri: 8:25 Sat: 8:20 Sun: 7:35 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:35 Fri-Sun: 2:55, 5:30, 8:05 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40
F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Thu: 6:45
Summer of Soul or: The Revolution Could Not Be Televised (PG-13) Thu: 4:15 Fri, Sat: 3:35, 6 Sun: 2:50, 5:10 Mon-Wed: 4:45
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon: 6:30 Tue: 3:30, 6:30 Wed: 6:30
Black Widow — Spanish subtitles (PG-13) Fri: 5, 8 Sat, Sun: 2, 5, 8 Mon: 8 Tue: 5, 8 Wed: 5
The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon: 6:45 Tue: 4, 6:45 Wed: 6:45
F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 7:30 Fri: 3:25, 6:30, 9:45 Sat: 12:30, 3:25, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:30, 3:25, 6:30 Mon: 6:30 Tue: 3:25, 6:30 Wed: 6:30
F9: The Fast Saga — Spanish subtitles (PG-13) Thu: 3:25, 6:30
The Forever Purge (R) Thu: 4:30, 7:15 Fri: 4:30, 7:15, 9:50 Sat: 1:45, 4:30. 7:15, 9:50 Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon: 7:15 Tue: 4:30, 7:15 Wed: 7:15
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7 Fri-Wed: 2, 4, 5, 7
The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Thu: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Fri-Wed: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15
The God Committee (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3, 5:15 Fri-Wed: 1:45, 7:30
F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Thu: 1:45, 6:45
The Loneliest Whale (PG) Fri-Wed: 3:15, 5:30, 7:45
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (PG-13) Thu: 2:15, 4:30, 7:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7
Theater is currently only accepting cash
