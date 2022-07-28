Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Official Competition (R) Fri: 2 Wed: 2:30
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Thu: 7:30
Lost Highway (R) Sun: 6:30
The Phantom of the Open (PG-13) Sat: 2 Sun: 2:30
The Race to Alaska (PG) Fri, Sat: 5:10, 7:40 Sun: 1, 4 Mon: 2:30, 5:30 Tue, Wed: 5:30
David Lynch: The Art Life (NR) Mon: 8:30
The Goonies (PG) Tue: 8:30
Son of Godzilla (Gojira No Musuko) (NR) Wed: 8:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Vengeance
Fire of Love
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
DC League of Super-Pets
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Thor: Love and Thunder
Nope
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Jurassic World: Dominion
Where The Crawdads Sing
Bullet Train
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Thu, Fri: 2:20, 4:30, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 2:20, 4:30, 6:40
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Thu: 3:45, 6:15 Fri: 3:45 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:45
Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 6:30
Where The Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45
DC League of Super-Pets (PG): Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat-Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 2:15, 5, 7:40 Sun: 2:15, 5 Mon-Wed: 5:30
Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 5:30
Nope (R) Thu: 6:30 Fri, Sat: 3, 5:40, 8:20 Sun: 4, 5:40 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri, Sat: 12:05, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45, 9:10 Sun: 12:05, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45 Tue: 4:30, 6:45
Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri, Sat: 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:30 Mon, Wed: 6:30 Tue: 3:45, 6:30
DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Thu: 6:15 Fri: 12, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35 Sat: 12, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15 Sun: 12, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35 Mon: 7:15 Tue: 4:50, 7:15 Wed: 7:15
Where The Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri, Sat: 1:20, 4:05, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 1:20, 4:05, 6:50 Mon, Wed: 6:50 Tue: 4:05, 6:50
Nope (R) Thu: 6:30 Fri, Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon, Wed: 6:30 Tue: 3:30, 6:30
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Elvis (PG-13) Thu: 3:30
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Thu: 1:15, 6:45
Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 1:15, 4, 6:45
DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Fri, Sat: 2:30, 5, 7:30, Sun-Wed: 2, 4:30, 7
Where The Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Thu-Sat: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Sun-Wed: 1:15, 4, 6:45
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG) Fri, Sat: 1:30, 4, 7 Sun-Wed: 1, 3:30, 6:30
Nope (R) Thu: 1, 4, 7 Fri, Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 6:45 Sun-Wed: 1, 3:45, 6:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Elvis (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 3, 6
