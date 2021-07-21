Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:50, 8:10 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:50, 8:10 Mon-Wed: 4:50, 8:10
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Loneliest Whale (PG) Fri, Sat: 7 Sun: 3:30
The Truffle Hunters (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 4
Sanjuro — Tsubaki Sanjuro (PG-13) Thu: 7
Zola (R) Thu: 4 Fri, Sat: 9:30 Sun: 6:30
In the Alley: Takeout Tuesday, Classic Romantic Comedies (no MPAA rating) Tue: 8
In the Alley: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (R) Wed: 8
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:50, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Thu: 4:15, 6:45
F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Thu: 3:45
Old (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Snake Eyes (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 4:35, 7:15 Fri-Sun: 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15
Pig (R) Thu: 4, 6, 8 Fri-Sun: 3:45, 5:45, 7:45 Mon-Wed: 5:45, 7:45
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 3:45, 6:35, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3:45, 6:35, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3:45, 6:35 Mon: 6:35 Tue: 3:45, 6:35 Wed: 6:35
Black Widow — Spanish subtitles (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Old (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:35, 7:20, 9:50 Sat: 1:45, 4:35, 7:20, 9:50 Sun: 1:45, 4:35, 7:20 Mon: 7:20 Tue: 4:35, 7:20 Wed: 7:20
Snake Eyes (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4, 7, 9:50 Sat: 1:05, 4, 7, 9:50 Sun: 1:05, 4, 7 Mon: 7 Tue: 4, 7 Wed: 7
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Thu: 7:05 Fri: 4, 7:05, 9:55 Sat: 1, 4, 7:05, 9:55 Sun: 1, 4, 7:05 Mon: 7:05 Tue: 4, 7:05 Wed: 7:05
Space Jam: A New Legacy — Spanish (PG) Fri: 4, 7:05, 9:55 Sat: 1, 4, 7:05, 9:55 Sun: 1, 4, 7:05 Mon: 7:05 Tue: 4, 7:05 Wed: 7:05
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 1:15, 4, 7 Fri-Wed: 1:15, 4, 7
Joe Bell (R) Thu: 7:30 Fri-Wed: 2:30, 4:30, 7:30
Old (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri-Wed: 3, 5:15, 7:45
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) Thu: 2, 3:15, 4:30 Fri-Wed: 12:30, 4:45
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Thu: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Fri-Wed: 2, 6:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7
Theater is currently only accepting cash
