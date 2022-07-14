Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Official Competition (R) Sat: 2:10 Mon: 4:45 Tue: 1:40

Pleasure (no MPA rating) Thu: 4:20 Sun: 7 Tue: 7:30

Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Thu: 7:30

Invasion of Astro-Monster (Godzilla vs. Monster Zero) (G) Wed: 8:30

The Phantom of the Open (PG-13) Fri: 2:20, 5:25, 8 Sat: 5:25, 8:00 Sun: 1:20, 4:25 Mon: 1:40, 7:30 Tue: 4:55 Wed: 2:20, 5:25 Thu: 1:50, 4:55

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:30

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

The Black Phone

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mr. Malcolm’s List

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13)

Lightyear

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Jurassic World: Dominion

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Where The Crawdads Sing

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Thu, Fri: 2:20, 4:30, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 1, 2:20, 4:30, 6:40

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Fri: 3:45, 6:15 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:15

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 4:15, 6:15, 7 Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30

Where The Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 5:30

Elvis (PG-13) Thu: 5:45 Fri, Sat: 4, 7:05 Sun: 2:55, 6 Mon-Wed: 5:30

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri-Sat: 3, 5:30, 7:55 Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 6:30

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri, Sat: 12:05, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45, 9:10 Sun: 12:05, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45 Tue: 4:30, 6:45

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri, Sat: 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:30 Mon, Wed: 6:30 Tue: 3:45, 6:30

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri, Sat: 2:25, 5:15, 7:15, 8 Sun: 2:25, 5:15, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 4:25, 7:15

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Thu: 6:30 Fri-Sun: 11:45 a.m., noon, 2:15, 4:45 Mon, Wed: 6:20 Tue: 4, 6:20

Where The Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Thu: 6:40 Fri-Sat: 1:20, 4:05, 6:50 Sun: 1:20, 4:05, 6:50 Mon, Wed: 6:50 Tue: 4:05, 6:50

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Elvis (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 6:30 Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 3:45 Sun: 12:45

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Thu: 2:15, 4:45 Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 2, 4:45, 6:45 Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:15

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Thu: 2:30, 5, 7:30

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 1:30, 4:15, 7

Where The Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Sun: 1, 3:45, 6:30

Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 1:15, 7:15 Sun: 4, 6:45

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 1:45, 4:15, 7:30 Sun: 1:15, 3:45, 7

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3, 6 Mon-Wed: 6

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.