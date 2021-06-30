Movie theater screen

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Cruella (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 12:30, 3:45

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) Thu: 5, 7:40

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Against the Current (no MPAA rating) Thu, Fri: 4 Tue: 4

Dream Horse (PG) Sat: 4

The Goonies (PG) Wed: 8

Summer of 85 (no MPAA rating) Fri, Sat: 7 Mon: 7 Wed: 4

The Truffle Hunters (PG-13) Mon 4

In the Alley: My Man Godfrey — 1936 (no MPAA rating) Tue: 8

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Cruella (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:35

F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:50 Fri, Sat: 2:30, 5:20, 8:10 Sun-Wed: 4, 6:50

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) Thu: 5, 7:20

Summer of Soul or: The Revolution Could Not Be Televised (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 3:45, 6:10, 8:35 Sun-Wed: 4:45, 7:10

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon: 6:45 Tue: 4, 6:45 Wed: 6:45

F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Thu: 7, 7:30 Fri: 3:35, 4:10, 7, 7:30, 10 Sat: 12:50, 3:35, 4:10, 7, 7:30, 10 Sun: 12:50, 3:35, 4:10, 7, 7:30 Mon: 7, 7:30 Tue: 3:35, 4:10, 7, 7:30 Wed: 7, 7:30

F9: The Fast Saga — Spanish subtitles (PG-13) Thu: 7:30 Fri: 3:25, 6:30, 9:45 Sat: 12:30, 3:25, 6:30, 9:45 Sun: 12:30, 3:25. 6:30 Mon: 6:30 Tue: 3:25, 6:30 Wed: 6:30

The Forever Purge (R) Fri: 4:30, 7:15, 9:50 Sat: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 9:50 Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon: 7:15 Tue: 4:30, 7:15 Wed: 7:15

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) Thu: 7:15

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) Thu: 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) Thu: 1:30, 4, 7

The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri-Wed: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15

The God Committee (no MPAA rating) Fri-Wed: 3, 5:15, 7:30

F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45 Fri-Wed: 1:45, 4:45, 6:45

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) Thu: 2:30, 4:45, 6:30

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 2:15, 4:30, 7:45

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Cruella (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7

Theater is currently only accepting cash

