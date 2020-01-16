Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to frequent showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

1917 (R) Thu-Wed

An American in Paris Sun: 1, 4 Wed: 7

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu-Wed

Bad Boys for Life IMAX (R) Thu-Wed

Bad Boys for Life ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed

Bombshell (R) Thu

Color Out of Space (no MPAA rating) Wed: 7

Dolittle (PG) Thu-Wed

Dolittle IMAX (PG) Fri-Wed

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed

The Grudge (R) Thu

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level ScreenX (PG-13) Thu

Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Like a Boss (R) Thu-Wed

Little Women (PG) Thu-Wed

Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX (PG-13) Thu

Uncut Gems (R) Thu

Underwater (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Weathering With You — Dubbed (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7

Weathering With You — Subtitled (no MPAA rating) Thu: 8

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 2:45 Fri: 2:40, 5:25 Sun-Tue: 2:40, 5:25 Wed: 5:25

The Addams Family (PG) Thu: 5:35 Sun, Mon: 12:30 Wed: 3

COTA Movie Night: One Day At a Time (no MPAA rating) Thu: 8

Joker (R) Fri: 8:15 Sun-Wed: 8:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Becoming Nobody (no MPAA rating) Sat: 2:45 Tue: 8:40 Wed: 3:15

Honey Boy (R) Thu: 8:15 Sun: 7:40

Three Christs (R) Thu: 2:45, 5:30 Fri: 2:50 Mon: 2:50

Uncut Gems (R) Fri: 5:30, 8:40 Sat: 5:00, 8:10 Sun: 1:20, 4:30 Mon: 5:30, 8:40 Tue: 2:20, 5:30 Wed: 8

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

1917 (R) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sun, Mon: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Tue-Wed: 4, 6:45 Dolittle (PG) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 Sat: 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 Sun, Mon: 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50 Tue-Wed: 4:30, 6:50

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10 Fri: 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9 :30 Sun, Mon: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Tue-Wed: 4:10, 6:50

Like a Boss (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:45 Fri: 4:30, 6:45, 9 Sat: noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45, 9 Sun & Mon: noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45 Tue-Wed: 4:30, 6:45

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 5:50

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 11:10 a.m., 3:45

Joker (R) Fri-Wed: 9

The Lighthouse (R) Fri-Wed: 1:50

Little Women (PG) Thu: 1:35, 4:20, 7 Fri-Wed: 11:20, 4

Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood (R) Fri-Wed: 8:40

Parasite (R) Fri-Wed: 6:30

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 2, 5, 7:40

Uncut Gems (R) Fri-Wed: 1:15

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

1917 (R) Thu, Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat-Mon: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Tue, Wed: 4:45, 7:15

In Search of Chopin (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7:15

Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:15, 4, 7 Tue, Wed: 4:15, 7

Little Women (PG) Thu: 4:15, 7 Fri: 4 Sat-Mon: 1 Wed: 4

Parasite (R) Fri-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45

Waves (R) Fri: 7 Sat-Mon: 1:30, 3:45, 7 Tue: 4 Wed: 7

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

1917 (R) Thu: 4:10, 6:50 Fri-Sun: 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Mon: 4:10, 6:50 Tue, Wed: 6:50

Bad Boys for Life (R) Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:35 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:45, 9:35 Mon: 1:10, 4, 6:45 Tue, Wed: 6:45

Dolittle (PG) Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat, Sun: noon, 2:30, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Mon: noon, 2:30, 5, 7:20 Tue, Wed: 7:20

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 7

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:50

Like a Boss (R) Thu: 5:25, 7:30 Fri: 5:25, 7:30, 9:35 Sat, Sun: 3:25, 5:25, 7:30, 9:35 Mon: 3:25, 5:25, 7:30 Tue, Wed: 7:30

Little Women (PG) Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:15 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:15 Mon: 1:20, 4, 6:40 Tue, Wed: 6:40

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 6:35

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 6 Fri: 4 Sat-Mon: 1, 4, 7 Tue, Wed: 6

Dolittle (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4 Sat-Mon: 1, 4, 7 Tue, Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.