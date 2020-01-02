Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to frequent showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu

Bombshell (R) Thu

Cats (PG) Thu

Doctor Who Live Q&A and Screening (no MPAA rating) Sun: 11 a.m.

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Thu

Frozen II (PG) Thu

The Grudge (R) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu

Jumanji: The Next Level ScreenX (PG-13) Thu

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu

Little Women (PG) Thu

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7

Richard Jewell (R) Thu

Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) Thu

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX (PG-13) Thu

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 3D (PG-13) Thu

Uncut Gems (R) Thu

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

The Addams Family (PG) Thu: 12:15, 5:35

Joker (R) Thu: 8

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) Thu: 2:40

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Becoming Nobody (no MPAA rating) Fri, Sat: 3:15, 5:30 Sun: 2:15, 4:30 Mon: 3:15, 5:30 Tue: 5:30 Wed: 3:15, 5:30

Frankie (PG-13) Thu: 3

Honey Boy (R) Thu: 5:30, 8 Fri, Sat: 7:45 Sun: 6:45 Mon: 7:45 Tue: 3, 7:45 Wed: 7:45

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Cats (PG) Thu: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Fri, Sat: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 4:45, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 4:45, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 4:45, 6:50

Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15 Fri, Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30 Sun: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:15

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 11 a.m., 2:30, 6:05 Fri, Sat: 11 a.m., 1:45, 2:30, 6:05, 7:30, 9:30 Sun: 11 a.m., 1:45, 2:30, 6:05, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 7, 7:30

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Little Women (PG) Thu, Fri: noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 10:20 a.m., 12:55, 3:30, 6:05, 8:40 Mon-Wed: noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 12:15, 3, 5:40, 8:20 Sat, Sun: 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:15 Mon-Wed: 12:25, 3:10, 5:50, 8:30

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Bombshell (R) Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30

Cats (PG) Thu: 1:30, 4, 6:45

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 2, 4:45, 7:30

Little Women (PG) Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15 Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 12:30, 3:45, 7 Fri-Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:45

Uncut Gems (R) Fri-Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Cats (PG) Thu: noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Sat: 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35 Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 7

Knives Out (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:40 Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:50

Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu-Sat: 12:10, 2:35, 5, 7:20, 9:35 Sun: 12:10, 2:35, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Sat: noon, 3:15, 6:35, 9:50 Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:35 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 6:35

Uncut Gems (R) Thu-Sat: 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10:10 Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 3, 6

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 3, 6:15 Fri-Sun: 1, 4:10, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 6 Uncut Gems (R) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.