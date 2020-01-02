Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to frequent showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu
Bombshell (R) Thu
Cats (PG) Thu
Doctor Who Live Q&A and Screening (no MPAA rating) Sun: 11 a.m.
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Thu
Frozen II (PG) Thu
The Grudge (R) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu
Jumanji: The Next Level ScreenX (PG-13) Thu
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu
Little Women (PG) Thu
Mystify: Michael Hutchence (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7
Richard Jewell (R) Thu
Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) Thu
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX (PG-13) Thu
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 3D (PG-13) Thu
Uncut Gems (R) Thu
Screening dates for Jan. 3-8 were not available at time of press
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
The Addams Family (PG) Thu: 12:15, 5:35
Joker (R) Thu: 8
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) Thu: 2:40
Movie times for Jan. 3-8 were unavailable at time of press.
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Becoming Nobody (no MPAA rating) Fri, Sat: 3:15, 5:30 Sun: 2:15, 4:30 Mon: 3:15, 5:30 Tue: 5:30 Wed: 3:15, 5:30
Frankie (PG-13) Thu: 3
Honey Boy (R) Thu: 5:30, 8 Fri, Sat: 7:45 Sun: 6:45 Mon: 7:45 Tue: 3, 7:45 Wed: 7:45
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Cats (PG) Thu: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Fri, Sat: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 4:45, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 4:45, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 4:45, 6:50
Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15 Fri, Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30 Sun: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:15
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 11 a.m., 2:30, 6:05 Fri, Sat: 11 a.m., 1:45, 2:30, 6:05, 7:30, 9:30 Sun: 11 a.m., 1:45, 2:30, 6:05, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 7, 7:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Little Women (PG) Thu, Fri: noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 10:20 a.m., 12:55, 3:30, 6:05, 8:40 Mon-Wed: noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 12:15, 3, 5:40, 8:20 Sat, Sun: 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:15 Mon-Wed: 12:25, 3:10, 5:50, 8:30
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Bombshell (R) Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30
Cats (PG) Thu: 1:30, 4, 6:45
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 2, 4:45, 7:30
Little Women (PG) Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15 Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 12:30, 3:45, 7 Fri-Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:45
Uncut Gems (R) Fri-Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Cats (PG) Thu: noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Sat: 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35 Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 7
Knives Out (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:40 Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:50
Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu-Sat: 12:10, 2:35, 5, 7:20, 9:35 Sun: 12:10, 2:35, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Sat: noon, 3:15, 6:35, 9:50 Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:35 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 6:35
Uncut Gems (R) Thu-Sat: 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10:10 Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 3, 6
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 3, 6:15 Fri-Sun: 1, 4:10, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 6 Uncut Gems (R) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.