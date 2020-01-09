Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to frequent showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.
1917 (R) Thu-Wed
Bombshell (R) Thu-Wed
Cats (PG) Thu
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed
The Grudge (R) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level ScreenX (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Like a Boss (R) Thu-Wed
Little Women (PG) Thu-Wed
Metropolitan Opera: Wozzeck (no MPAA rating) Sat: 9:55 a.m. Wed: 1, 6:25
Richard Jewell (R) Thu
Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 3D (PG-13) Thu
Uncut Gems (R) Thu-Wed
Underwater (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Weathering With You — Dubbed (no MPAA rating) Wed: 7
Weathering With You — Subtitled (no MPAA rating) Wed: 8
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Wed: 2:45
The Addams Family (PG) Thu, Fri: 5:35 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 5:35 Mon-Wed: 5:35
Joker (R) Thu-Wed: 8
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Becoming Nobody (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:30 Sun: 7:15 Mon: 3:15 Tue: 8:15 Wed: 3:15
Honey Boy (R) Thu: 3, 7:45 Fri, Sat: 8:15
Three Christs (R) Fri, Sat: 2:45, 5:30 Sun: 1:45, 4:30 Mon: 5:30, 8:15 Tue: 2:45, 5:30 Wed: 5:30, 8:15
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
1917 (R) Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 4:45, 6:50 Fri: 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50
Like a Boss (R) Fri: 4:30, 6:45, 9 Sat: noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45, 9 Sun: noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:45
Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu: 4, 6:15
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7, 7:30 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Little Women (PG) Thu-Sun: noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45 Mon-Wed: 1:35, 4:20, 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Sun: 12:25, 3:10, 5:50, 8:30 Mon-Wed: 2, 5, 7:40
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
1917 (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon, Tue: 4:45, 7:15 Wed: 4:15, 7:15
Bombshell (R) Thu: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 4:30
Just Mercy (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Little Women (PG) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon, Tue: 4, 6:45 Wed: 4
Uncut Gems (R) Thu: 4:15, 7:15
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
1917 (R) Fri, Sat: 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 7 Fri, Sat: 4:20, 7, 9:35 Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 7
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:50 Fri, Sat: 4, 6:50, 9:40 Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:50
Like a Boss (R) Fri, Sat: 3:25, 5:25, 7:30, 9:35 Sun: 1:15, 3:25, 5:25, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5:25, 7:30
Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu: 5, 7:20
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 6:35 Fri, Sat: 3:15, 6:35, 9:50 Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:35 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 6:35
Uncut Gems (R) Thu: 4:30, 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
Little Women (PG) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 6:15
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri: 4:10, 7:15 Sat: 1, 4:10, 7:15 Sun: 2, 5 Mon-Wed: 6
Uncut Gems (R) Thu: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.