Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to frequent showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

1917 (R) Thu-Wed

Bombshell (R) Thu-Wed

Cats (PG) Thu

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed

The Grudge (R) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level ScreenX (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Like a Boss (R) Thu-Wed

Little Women (PG) Thu-Wed

Metropolitan Opera: Wozzeck (no MPAA rating) Sat: 9:55 a.m. Wed: 1, 6:25

Richard Jewell (R) Thu

Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 3D (PG-13) Thu

Uncut Gems (R) Thu-Wed

Underwater (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Weathering With You — Dubbed (no MPAA rating) Wed: 7

Weathering With You — Subtitled (no MPAA rating) Wed: 8

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Wed: 2:45

The Addams Family (PG) Thu, Fri: 5:35 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 5:35 Mon-Wed: 5:35

Joker (R) Thu-Wed: 8

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Becoming Nobody (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:30 Sun: 7:15 Mon: 3:15 Tue: 8:15 Wed: 3:15

Honey Boy (R) Thu: 3, 7:45 Fri, Sat: 8:15

Three Christs (R) Fri, Sat: 2:45, 5:30 Sun: 1:45, 4:30 Mon: 5:30, 8:15 Tue: 2:45, 5:30 Wed: 5:30, 8:15

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

1917 (R) Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 4:45, 6:50 Fri: 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50

Like a Boss (R) Fri: 4:30, 6:45, 9 Sat: noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45, 9 Sun: noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:45

Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu: 4, 6:15

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7, 7:30 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Little Women (PG) Thu-Sun: noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45 Mon-Wed: 1:35, 4:20, 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Sun: 12:25, 3:10, 5:50, 8:30 Mon-Wed: 2, 5, 7:40

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

1917 (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon, Tue: 4:45, 7:15 Wed: 4:15, 7:15

Bombshell (R) Thu: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 4:30

Just Mercy (PG-13) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Little Women (PG) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon, Tue: 4, 6:45 Wed: 4

Uncut Gems (R) Thu: 4:15, 7:15

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

1917 (R) Fri, Sat: 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 7 Fri, Sat: 4:20, 7, 9:35 Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 7

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:50 Fri, Sat: 4, 6:50, 9:40 Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:50

Like a Boss (R) Fri, Sat: 3:25, 5:25, 7:30, 9:35 Sun: 1:15, 3:25, 5:25, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5:25, 7:30

Spies in Disguise (PG) Thu: 5, 7:20

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 6:35 Fri, Sat: 3:15, 6:35, 9:50 Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:35 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 6:35

Uncut Gems (R) Thu: 4:30, 7:15

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

Little Women (PG) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 6:15

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri: 4:10, 7:15 Sat: 1, 4:10, 7:15 Sun: 2, 5 Mon-Wed: 6

Uncut Gems (R) Thu: 6