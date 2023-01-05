Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Eternal Daughter (PG-13) Fri, Mon, Wed: 4 Tue: 7
Corsage (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat, Wed: 7 Sun: 4 Tue: 3:30
Bad Axe (no MPA rating) Sat: 4
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu: 3, 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever
Babylon
The Whale
The Fabelmans
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Strange World
Spoiler Alert
M3GAN
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Violent Night
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Babylon (R) Thu: 2:50, 6:30
I Wanna Dance with Somebody (PG-13) Thu: 3, 6 Fri: 3:30, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Sat: 1, 4
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 6:30 Mon: 1:50, 4:10, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu: 2:30, 6:20 Fri: 3:20, 7 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:40, 7:20
M3GAN (PG-13) Fri: 4:20, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:30, 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu: 5:40 Fri, Sat: 2:45, 6:20 Sun: 4:20 Mon-Wed: 5:40
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu: 5, 6:55 Fri, Sat: 3:30, 5:25, 7:20 Sun: 3:25, 5:50 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:10
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Avatar: The Way of Water 3D (PG-13) Thu: 7:30 Fri: 3:40, 7:30 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:40, 7:30 Tue: 3:40, 7:30 Mon, Wed: 7:30
M3GAN (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 5, 7:10, 9:20 Sat: 12:40, 2:50, 5, 7:10, 9:20 Sun: 12:40, 2:50, 5, 7:10 Mon, Wed: 7:10 Tue: 5, 7:10
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu: 8 Fri, Sat: 4:15, 8 Sun: 8 Mon-Wed: 7
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 5, 7:15 Sat, Sun: noon, 12:20, 2:05 Tue: 5, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15
I Wanna Dance with Somebody (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri-Mon: 1:20, 4:15, 7:10 Tue: 4:15, 7:10 Wed: 7:10
The Old Way (R) Fri: 4:50, 7:05, 9:10 Sat: 12:40, 2:45, 4:50, 7:05, 9:10 Sun: 12:40, 2:45, 4:50, 7:05 Mon, Wed: 7:05 Tue: 4:50, 7:05
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 6:30 Fri, Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 3:45, 6
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu: 4, 7:30
I Wanna Dance with Somebody (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 7:15
Babylon (R) Thu: 3:45, 6:15
The Old Way (R) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7:15
EO (no MPA rating) Fri, Mon-Wed: Fri: 4, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 4, 7:30
M3GAN (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 5, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 5, 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2, 6
The Old Way (R) Fri-Sun: 2, 4, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.