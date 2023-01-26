Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Living (PG-13) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Thu: 3:45, 7 Sun: 2:45, 6 Wed: 2
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu-Wed: 4, 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Avatar: The Way of Water
Broker
The Devil Conspiracy
The Fabelmans
House Party
Skinamarink
A Man Called Otto
Missing
M3GAN
Met Op: Fedora
Plane
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Saint Omer
The Son
The Whale
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Plane (R) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:15, 7
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu: 3:40, 7:20 Fri: 3:40, 7:20 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:40, 7:20
Missing (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:40
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Thu: 5 Fri-Sat: 2:25, 5, 7:35 Sun: 2:25, 5 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 6
M3GAN (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 6:15 Fri, Sat: 3:50, 5:50, 7:55 Sun: 3:50, 5:50 Mon-Wed: 4:35, 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Avatar: The Way of Water 3D (PG-13) Thu: 7:30 Fri-Sun, Tue: 2:40, 6:30 Mon, Wed 6:30
Infinity Pool (R) Fri-Sun: 1:45, 4:25, 7:05 Mon, Wed: 7:05 Tue: 4:25, 7:05
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri-Sun: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45
M3GAN (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 2:50, 5, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 12:40, 2:50, 5, 7:10 Mon, Wed, 7:10 Tue: 5, 7:10
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu: 7:15 Fri 2:40, 5, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 5, 7:15
Plane (R) Thu: 7
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Maybe I Do (PG-13) Fri, Mon, Wed: 5, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5, 7:15 Tue: 4:15, 7
The Old Way (R) Thu: 7:15
EO (no MPA rating) Thu: 4:30 Sat-Sun: 4:45
Living (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:30, 6:45
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7 Sat-Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7
The Son (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4 Sat, Sun: 2
Empire of Light (R) Thu: 4:45, 6:30 Fri-Wed: 6:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3, 6
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3, 6:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.