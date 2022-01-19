Movie theater screen

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Benedetta (no mpa rating) Fri, Mon: 5:30 Sat, Tue: 8:15 Sun: 1 Wed: 2: Thu: 4:30

Red Rocket (R) Sat: 2 Mon: 8:30 Tue: 5:15

La Liste — Everything or Nothing (no mpa rating) Fri: 8:30 Sun: 7:30 Wed: 8:15

The Tragedy of Macbeth (R) Thu: 4:45 Fri: 2:15 Sat: 5:30 Wed: 5:30 Thu: 1:15

Torn (no MPA rating) Tue: 2:15

C’mon C’mon (R) Thu: 1:30

The Beta Test (no mpa rating) Thu: 5

Monterey Pop (1968) (no mpa rating) Thu: 7:30

Selma (PG-13) Sun: 4:30

Goodbye Children and Night and Fog (no map rating) Thu: 7:30

Time Bandits (PG) Thu: 7:30

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Scream (R) Thu-Wed: 4, 7

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

Nightmare Alley

The 355

Scream

Belle

Spider-Man: No Way Home

West Side Story

House of Gucci

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The King’s Man

Sing 2

The Matrix Resurrections

American Underdog

Licorice Pizza

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

The 355 (PG-13) Thu: 3:40, 6:20

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 6:50

The King’s Man (R) Fri: 4:15, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:30

Scream (R) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7

Sing 2 (PG) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:40

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

No updates available at the time of print. See website for updates.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:55

West Side Story (PG-13) Thu: 7:50

Nightmare Alley (R) Thu: 7:35

Sing 2 (G) Fri: 3:35, 5:45 Sat, Sun: 1:25, 3:35, 5:45 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 5:45

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

The 355 (PG-13) Thu: 7:10

Belle (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri, Tues, WedThu: 7:25 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 7:25

The Tiger Rising (PG) Fri: 4:25, 7:05 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:25, 7:05

Scream (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri: 4:30, 7:05 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7:05

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 3:15, 6:30 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30 Tues, WedThu: 6:30

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spanish) (PG-13) Thu: 6:30

Sing 2 (PG) Fri: 5:05 Sat, Sun: 12:05, 5:05

Sing 2 (Spanish) (PG) Fri: 4:10, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:45

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

American underdog (PG) Fri, Mon-WedThu: 5, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7

The 355 (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:30

Torn (no mpa rating) Thu: 7:15

Nightmare Alley (R) Fri, Mon-WedThu: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45

Scream (R) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri, Mon-WedThu: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15

The King’s Daughter (PG) Fri, Mon-WedThu: 4:45, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7:30

The Tragedy of Macbeth (R) Thu: 4:15

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Closed for maintenance

