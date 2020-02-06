Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.
1917 (R) Thu-Wed
1917 IMAX (R) Thu
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu-Wed
Bad Boys for Life ScreenX (R) Thu
Birds of Prey (R) Thu-Wed
Birds of Prey IMAX (R) Thu-Wed
Birds of Prey ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed
BP20: Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Fri, Sat
BP20: Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Sat
BP20: Joker (R) Fri
BP20: Little Women (PG) Thu, Sat, Sun
BP20: 1917 (R) Thu, Fri
BP20: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) Thu, Sat
BP20: Parasite (R) Thu, Fri, Sun
Dolittle (PG) Thu-Wed
Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed
The Gentlemen (R) Thu-Wed
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Last Full Measure (R) Thu
Little Women (PG) Thu-Wed
Love Story (PG) Sun: 1 Wed: 7
The Metropolitan Opera: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (no MPAA rating) Sat: 12:55
The Rhythm Section (R) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed
The Turning (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Uncut Gems — Extended Cut (R) Fri-Wed
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Wed: 2:45
Joker (R) Thu-Wed: 8
Playing With Fire (PG) Thu, Fri: 5:30 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 5:30 Mon, Tue: 5:30 Wed: 3, 5:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3:10 Fri: 7:45 Tue: 7:45 Wed: 12:50
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary (no MPAA rating) Thu: 8:10 Sun: 1
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:30 Sat, Mon: 7:45 Tue: 12:20
Midnight Family (no MPAA rating) Fri, Sat: 3:15, 5:30 Sun: 4:30, 7:45 Mon: 3:15, 5:30 Tue: 3, 5:30 Wed: 3:15
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
1917 (R) Thu: 4, 6:45
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sat: 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40
Birds of Prey (R) Fri: 4:50, 6:50, 7:30, 9:30 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 6:50, 7:30, 9:30 Sun: 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 6:50, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:50, 6:50, 7:30
The Gentlemen (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:50 Fri: 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 Sat: 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 Sun: 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:50
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:50 Fri: 4:10 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10 Mon-Wed: 4:10
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
1917 (R) Thu-Sun: 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 2, 4:20, 6:40
Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 7:25 Fri-Sun: 12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 2:45, 4:55, 7:10
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 4:35
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: noon
Little Women (PG) Thu: 2:05
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
1917 (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:15
Birds of Prey (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15
A Hidden Life (PG-13) Fri: 4 Sat: 1:30, 3:45, 6:15 Sun: 1:30, 3:45 Mon-Wed: 4
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 7:30 Mon-Tue: 4:30, 7:30 Wed: 4:30
The Last Full Measure (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45
The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri: 7 Sat, Sun: 5 Mon, Tue: 7 Wed: 7:30
The Song of Names (PG-13) Thu: 4:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
1917 (R) Thu: 6:30
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sat: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sun: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Birds of Prey (R) Fri: 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50
Dolittle (PG) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:35, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 2:35, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sat: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sun: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 7:30
Little Women (PG) Fri: 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 6:40
The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 6:40 Fri, Sat: 4:10, 9:10 Sun: 4:10 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30, 9 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 6
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat: 1, 4, 7 Sun: 1, 4 Mon-Wed: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
