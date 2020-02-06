Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

1917 (R) Thu-Wed

1917 IMAX (R) Thu

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu-Wed

Bad Boys for Life ScreenX (R) Thu

Birds of Prey (R) Thu-Wed

Birds of Prey IMAX (R) Thu-Wed

Birds of Prey ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed

BP20: Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Fri, Sat

BP20: Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Sat

BP20: Joker (R) Fri

BP20: Little Women (PG) Thu, Sat, Sun

BP20: 1917 (R) Thu, Fri

BP20: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) Thu, Sat

BP20: Parasite (R) Thu, Fri, Sun

Dolittle (PG) Thu-Wed

Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed

The Gentlemen (R) Thu-Wed

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Last Full Measure (R) Thu

Little Women (PG) Thu-Wed

Love Story (PG) Sun: 1 Wed: 7

The Metropolitan Opera: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (no MPAA rating) Sat: 12:55

The Rhythm Section (R) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Turning (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Uncut Gems — Extended Cut (R) Fri-Wed

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Wed: 2:45

Joker (R) Thu-Wed: 8

Playing With Fire (PG) Thu, Fri: 5:30 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 5:30 Mon, Tue: 5:30 Wed: 3, 5:30

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3:10 Fri: 7:45 Tue: 7:45 Wed: 12:50

2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary (no MPAA rating) Thu: 8:10 Sun: 1

2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:30 Sat, Mon: 7:45 Tue: 12:20

Midnight Family (no MPAA rating) Fri, Sat: 3:15, 5:30 Sun: 4:30, 7:45 Mon: 3:15, 5:30 Tue: 3, 5:30 Wed: 3:15

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

1917 (R) Thu: 4, 6:45

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sat: 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40

Birds of Prey (R) Fri: 4:50, 6:50, 7:30, 9:30 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 6:50, 7:30, 9:30 Sun: 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 6:50, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:50, 6:50, 7:30

The Gentlemen (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:50 Fri: 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 Sat: 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 Sun: 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:50

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:50 Fri: 4:10 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:10 Mon-Wed: 4:10

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

1917 (R) Thu-Sun: 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 2, 4:20, 6:40

Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 7:25 Fri-Sun: 12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 2:45, 4:55, 7:10

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 4:35

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: noon

Little Women (PG) Thu: 2:05

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

1917 (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:15

Birds of Prey (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15

A Hidden Life (PG-13) Fri: 4 Sat: 1:30, 3:45, 6:15 Sun: 1:30, 3:45 Mon-Wed: 4

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 7:30 Mon-Tue: 4:30, 7:30 Wed: 4:30

The Last Full Measure (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri: 7 Sat, Sun: 5 Mon, Tue: 7 Wed: 7:30

The Song of Names (PG-13) Thu: 4:30

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

1917 (R) Thu: 6:30

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sat: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sun: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45

Birds of Prey (R) Fri: 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50

Dolittle (PG) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:35, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 2:35, 5, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sat: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sun: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 7:30

Little Women (PG) Fri: 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 6:40

The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 6:40 Fri, Sat: 4:10, 9:10 Sun: 4:10 Mon-Wed: 6:40

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30, 9 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 6

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat: 1, 4, 7 Sun: 1, 4 Mon-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.