Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

1917 (R) Thu-Wed

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu-Wed

Dolittle (PG) Thu-Wed

Downhill (R) Thu-Wed

Fantasy Island (PG-13) Fri-Wed

Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed

The Gentlemen (R) Thu-Wed

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu-Wed

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey IMAX (R) Thu-Wed

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Little Women (PG) Thu-Wed

Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7

The Photograph (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Rhythm Section (R) Thu

Ride Your Wave (no MPAA rating) Wed: 7

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed

The Turning (PG-13) Thu

Uncut Gems (R) Thu

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Sun: 2:45 Tue: 2:45

Joker (R) Thu: 8

Playing With Fire (PG) Thu: 5:30 Fri-Wed: 8:10

Spies in Disguise (PG) Fri: 5:30 Sat, Sun: 12:05, 2:45, 5:30 Mon: 12:05, 2:45 Tue, Wed: 2:45, 5:30

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation (no MPAA rating) Fri: 3:10 Mon: 5:45

2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary (no MPAA rating) Thu: 12:45 Sun: 1 Tue: 2

2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action (no MPAA rating) Sat: 2:50 Thu: 5:30

Midnight Family (no MPAA rating) Thu: 4:15

Parasite — Black and White (R) Fri, Sat: 5:30, 8:40 Sun: 4:30, 7:40 Mon: 2:45 Tue: 5:30, 8:40 Wed: 2:20

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sat: 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sun, Mon: 1:20, 4, 6:40 Tue, Wed: 4, 6:40

Downhill (R) Fri: 4:30, 6:40, 9 Sat: 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:30, 6:40, 9 Sun, Mon: 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:30, 6:40 Tue, Wed: 4:30, 6:40

The Gentlemen (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:50

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 4:50, 7:10 Fri: 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sun: 11:30 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Mon: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Tue, Wed: 4:20, 6:50

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sun, Mon: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Tue, Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

1917 (R) Thu, Fri: 2, 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 2, 4:20, 6:40

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu, Fri: 2:45, 4:55, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 2:45, 4:55, 7:10

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Downhill (R) Fri: 5, 7:15 Sat-Mon: 1, 5:15, 7:30 Tue, Wed: 5, 7:15

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat-Mon: 2:30, 4:45, 7:15 Tue, Wed: 4:45, 7

A Hidden Life (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4 Sat-Mon: 3:30 Tue, Wed: 4

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:30 Sat-Mon: 3

The Last Full Measure (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:45

National Theatre: One Man Two Guvnors (PG-13) Tue: 6

Parasite (R) Fri: 6:45 Sat-Mon: 1:45, 7 Wed: 6:45

The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 7

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat-Mon: 1:15, 4:30, 6:45 Tue: 4, 7:30 Wed: 4:30, 7:30

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sat: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sun, Mon: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45 Tue, Wed: 6:45

Dolittle (PG) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:35, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sun, Mon: 2:35, 5, 7:20 Tue, Wed: 7:20

Downhill (R) Fri: 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sat: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sun, Mon: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 Tue, Wed: 7:30

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu: 7:30

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sun, Mon: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50 Tue, Wed: 6:50

The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 6:40

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Fri: 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sat: 1:25, 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sun, Mon: 1:25, 4:15, 6:40 Tue, Wed: 6:40

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30, 9 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 1, 4, 6:30, 9 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 6:30 Mon, Tue: 3:30, 6 Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.