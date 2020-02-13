Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.
1917 (R) Thu-Wed
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu-Wed
Dolittle (PG) Thu-Wed
Downhill (R) Thu-Wed
Fantasy Island (PG-13) Fri-Wed
Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed
The Gentlemen (R) Thu-Wed
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu-Wed
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey IMAX (R) Thu-Wed
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey ScreenX (R) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Just Mercy (PG-13) Thu
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Little Women (PG) Thu-Wed
Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7
The Photograph (PG-13) Thu-Wed
The Rhythm Section (R) Thu
Ride Your Wave (no MPAA rating) Wed: 7
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed
The Turning (PG-13) Thu
Uncut Gems (R) Thu
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Sun: 2:45 Tue: 2:45
Joker (R) Thu: 8
Playing With Fire (PG) Thu: 5:30 Fri-Wed: 8:10
Spies in Disguise (PG) Fri: 5:30 Sat, Sun: 12:05, 2:45, 5:30 Mon: 12:05, 2:45 Tue, Wed: 2:45, 5:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation (no MPAA rating) Fri: 3:10 Mon: 5:45
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary (no MPAA rating) Thu: 12:45 Sun: 1 Tue: 2
2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action (no MPAA rating) Sat: 2:50 Thu: 5:30
Midnight Family (no MPAA rating) Thu: 4:15
Parasite — Black and White (R) Fri, Sat: 5:30, 8:40 Sun: 4:30, 7:40 Mon: 2:45 Tue: 5:30, 8:40 Wed: 2:20
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri: 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sat: 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 Sun, Mon: 1:20, 4, 6:40 Tue, Wed: 4, 6:40
Downhill (R) Fri: 4:30, 6:40, 9 Sat: 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:30, 6:40, 9 Sun, Mon: 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:30, 6:40 Tue, Wed: 4:30, 6:40
The Gentlemen (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:50
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 4:50, 7:10 Fri: 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 Sun: 11:30 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Mon: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50 Tue, Wed: 4:20, 6:50
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sat: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sun, Mon: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Tue, Wed: 4:15, 6:45
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
1917 (R) Thu, Fri: 2, 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 2, 4:20, 6:40
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu, Fri: 2:45, 4:55, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 2:45, 4:55, 7:10
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Downhill (R) Fri: 5, 7:15 Sat-Mon: 1, 5:15, 7:30 Tue, Wed: 5, 7:15
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat-Mon: 2:30, 4:45, 7:15 Tue, Wed: 4:45, 7
A Hidden Life (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4 Sat-Mon: 3:30 Tue, Wed: 4
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:30 Sat-Mon: 3
The Last Full Measure (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:45
National Theatre: One Man Two Guvnors (PG-13) Tue: 6
Parasite (R) Fri: 6:45 Sat-Mon: 1:45, 7 Wed: 6:45
The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 7
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat-Mon: 1:15, 4:30, 6:45 Tue: 4, 7:30 Wed: 4:30, 7:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Bad Boys for Life (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sat: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45, 9:35 Sun, Mon: 1:35, 4:10, 6:45 Tue, Wed: 6:45
Dolittle (PG) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:35, 5, 7:20, 9:40 Sun, Mon: 2:35, 5, 7:20 Tue, Wed: 7:20
Downhill (R) Fri: 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sat: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 Sun, Mon: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 Tue, Wed: 7:30
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Thu: 7:30
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50, 9:15 Sun, Mon: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50 Tue, Wed: 6:50
The Rhythm Section (R) Thu: 6:40
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Fri: 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sat: 1:25, 4:15, 6:40, 9 Sun, Mon: 1:25, 4:15, 6:40 Tue, Wed: 6:40
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 6:30, 9 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 1, 4, 6:30, 9 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 6:30 Mon, Tue: 3:30, 6 Wed: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.