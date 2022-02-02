Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Benedetta (no MPA rating) Thu: 4:30
La Liste — Everything or Nothing (no MPA rating) Wed: 8:30
Parallel Mothers (R) Fri: 4:30 Sat, Mon: 1:30 Thu, Sun, Wed: 1
The Velvet Queen (no mpa rating) Fri, Thu: 1:30 Sat: 8:30 Mon: 5
Drive My Car (no mpa rating) Fri, Mon: 7:30 Sat, Wed: 4:30 Sun: 7 Tue: 12:15
Wings of Desire (Der Himmel uber Berlin) (PG-13) Thu: 7:30
I Am Not Your Negro (PG-13) Sun: 4:30
Heavy Metal Parking Lot (no mpa rating) Tue: 7:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
See website for update-to-date movie times.
Sing 2 (PG) Wed: 4, 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Casablanca
Jackass Forever
Moonfall
The Wolf and the Lion
Notting Hill
Redeeming Love
The King’s Daughter
Nightmare Alley
The 355
Scream
Belle
Spider-Man: No Way Home
West Side Story
House of Gucci
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Sing 2
The Matrix Resurrections
American Underdog
Licorice Pizza
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 6:50
Jackass Forever (R) Fri: 4:40 7 Sat, Sun: noon, 2:20, 4:40, 7
Moonfall (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45
Redeeming Love (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri-Sun: 7
Scream (R) Thu: 4:20 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7
Sing 2 (PG) Thu: 4 Fri: 4:50 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:10, 8:20 Sat, Sun: 1:55, 4, 6:10, 8:2
Sing 2 (G) Fri, Mon-Wed: 3:15, 5:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:15, 5:30
Nightmare Alley (R) Fri-Wed: 7:45
Licorice Pizza (R) Thu: 4:05, 6:40
Scream (R) Thu: 4:50
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
The Tiger Rising (PG) Thu: 7:05
Moonfall (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 4:15, 7, 9:45 Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Jackass Forever (R) Fri, Sat: 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:15, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Scream (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri, Sat: 4:30, 7:05, 9:30 Sun: 2, 4:30, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri, Sat: 3:30, 6:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Sing 2 (Spanish) (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri, Sat: 4:10, 6:45, 9:05 Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Redeeming Love (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 4:15, 6:45
Parallel Mothers (R) Fri: 7 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15 Mon: 7 Tue, Wed: 4
Nightmare Alley (R) Thu: 6:30
The King’s Daughter (PG) Thu: 4:15
Moonfall (PG-13) Fri: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:45, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7
Sundown (R) Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5, 7:30 Fri, Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30
The Velvet Queen (no mpa rating) Fri, Mon: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 7:15 Wed: 7:15
Jimi Hendrix: Live in Maui (no mpa rating) Tue: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Closed for maintenance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.