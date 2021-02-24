Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Tom & Jerry (PG) Fri: 5, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 12:15, 3 Mon, Tue: 5, 7:45 Wed: 3, 5:45

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Ski Films in the Alley (no MPAA rating) Thu: 6:30

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Minari (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2:55, 5:15, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 6:40

News of the World (PG-13) Thu: 4:20

Nomadland (R) Thu: 4, 6:10 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 4:40, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:10

Promising Young Woman (R) Thu: 6:40

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.