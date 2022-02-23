Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Faya Dayi (no MPA rating) Thu: 4
Paris is Burning (R) Thu: 7:30
2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation (no mpa rating) Fri: 5:45 Sat: 2:15 Sun: 7 Tue: 1:50 Wed: 8 Thu: 2:30
2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary (no MPA rating) Fri: 2 Sat: 8 Tue: 4:45 Wed: 1:30
2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action (no MPA rating) Fri: 8:10 Sat: 5:10 Sun: 1:10 Wed: 5:15 Tue, Thu: 8
Who’s On Top? (no MPA rating) Thu: 5:30
Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 (no MPA rating) Sun: 4:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Uncharted (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 4, 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
BlackLight
Moonfall
The Cursed
Death on The Nile
Dog
Encanto
Jackass Forever
Licorice Pizza
Marry Me
Scream
Sing 2
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Wolf and the Lion
Uncharted
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:30 Sat-Mon: 2, 4:15, 6:30
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:40, 4:20, 7
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 3:30
Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 4:40, 7 Fri: 4:30, 6:30 Sat, Sun: noon, 2, 4:30, 6:30
Marry Me (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45
Moonfall (PG-13) Thu: 4
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri-Sun: 2:50, 5:10, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:50, 7:10
Death on The Nile (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 4, 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sat: 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sun: 2:40, 4:50, 7 Mon-Wed: 7 Thu: 4:40, 7
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 3, 3:30, 7, 7:30
The Batman (PG-13) (Spanish) Thu: 3, 7
Marry Me (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 7:10 Sat, Sun: 2:20, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Marry me (spanish) (PG-13) Thu: 7:10
Death on The Nile (PG-13) Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:40 Sat: 1:55, 4:40, 7:05, 9:40 Sun: 1:55, 4:40, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10 Thu: 4:40, 7
Uncharted (Spanish) (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sat: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Blacklight (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri, Sat; 4:40, 9:30 Sun: 4:40
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Cyrano (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:46 Sun: 1:15, 4 Thu: 4, 7:30
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Sun: 1:45, 4:30
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:30 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30 Sat: 1:30, 4, 6:30 Sun: 2:15, 4:45 Thu: 5
Death on The Nile (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7 Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Sun: 1:30, 4:15
Jockey (R) Thu: 5, 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Closed for maintenance
