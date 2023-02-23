Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films — Animation (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat: 4:30 Wed: 2:30
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films — Documentary (no MPA rating) Fri, Sat: 7:05 Thu: 2:45
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films — Live-Action (no MPA rating) Sun: 4:10
Living (PG-13) Mon: 12:45 Tue: 1:45
Triangle of Sadness (R) Sun: 12:15 Mon: 7:05
Everything Everywhere All at Once (R) Fri: 12:45 Mon: 3:50
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG) Sat: 1:30 Tue: 8:25
Lady Bird (R) Thu: 7
Harriet (PG-13) Thu: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 4, 7:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
80 For Brady
The Amazing Maurice
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Cocaine Bear
Jesus Revolution
Titanic
A Man Called Otto
Marlowe
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Of An Age
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Jesus Revolution (PG-13) Thu: 6:15 Fri: 4, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:49
Cocaine Bear (R) Fri: 4:15, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:15, 6:30
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 4:10, 7 Fri: 4:10, 7 Sat: 1:20, 4:10, 7
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 6 Sat, Sun: 2, 6
Knock at the Cabin (R) Thu: 4:10, 6:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Cocaine Bear (R) Thu: 5, 7 Fri, Sat: 2:05, 4:05, 6:05, 8:05 Sun: 2:30, 4:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 6:30
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri, Sat: 2:35, 5:05, 7:35 Sun: 3:30 6 Mon-Wed: 5:45
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 3:55, 4:10, 6:30, 7, 9:05, 9:35 Sat: 1:20, 1:30, 3:55, 4:10, 6:30, 7, 9:05, 9:35 Sun: 1:20, 1:30, 3:55, 4:10, 6:30, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 4:10, 7
Cocaine Bear (R) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 3, 5:05, 7:10, 9:15 Sat: 12:45, 3, 5:05, 7:10, 9:15 Sun: 3, 5:05, 7:10 Mon, Wed: 7:10 Tue: 5:05, 7:10
80 For Brady (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri, Sat: 7:10, 9:20 Sun: 7:10 Mon, Wed: 7:10 Tue: 5, 7:10
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 2:50, 4:25, 5 Sat, Sun: 12:40, 2:15, 2:50, 4:25, 5 Mon, Wed: 6:30 Tue: 4:20, 6:30
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey (no MPA rating) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:10, 7, 9:50 Sat: 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50 Sun: 1:20, 4:10, 7 Mon, Tue: 4:10, 7 Wed: 7
Missing (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 6:35, 9 Sun, Mon, Wed: 6:35 Tue: 4:15, 6:45
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Marlowe (R) Thu: 5:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45
Jesus Revolution (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 6
Emily (R) Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:15, 7 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 5:45
Cocaine Bear (R) Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 12:15, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 6:30
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (PG-13) Thu: 5:30
80 For Brady (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6
Women Talking (PG-13) Thu: 3:45
Everything Everywhere All at Once (R) Thu: 3:30
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13) Thu: 3, 6 Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat-Mon: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 6:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 6
Jesus Revolution (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat: 1, 4, 6:30 Sun: noon, 2:30, 5:30
