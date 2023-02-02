Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Living (PG-13) Sat: 3:45, 7 Fri, Mon: 7 Tue, Thu: 3:45
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (no MPG rating) Fri, Mon: 3:30 Sun: 2:30, 6 Tue: 7 Wed: 2
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Knock at the Cabin (R) Fri-Wed: 4, 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
80 For Brady
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Amazing Maurice
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
The Chosen Season Three Finale
The Fabelmans
Infinity Pool
Knock at the Cabin
A Man Called Otto
Missing
M3GAN
Plane
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Women Talking
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
80 For Brady (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:30 Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: noon, 12:15, 4:30, 6:45
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:15, 7
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Thu: 3:40, 7:20 Fri: 3:40, 7:20 Sat: noon, 3:40, 7:20 Sun: 2, 6
Knock at the Cabin (R) Fri: 4:10, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:10, 6:30
Missing (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:40
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Thu: 3:30
80 For Brady (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7 Fri-Sun: 3, 5:05, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 4, 6
Knock at the Cabin (R) Thu: 6, 8 Fri-Sun: 3:30, 5:35, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 4:25, 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Knock at the Cabin (R) Thu: 5, 7:10 Fri: 5:10, 7:20, 9:30 Sat: 12:45, 3, 5:10, 7:20, 9:30 Sun: 12:45, 3, 5:10, 7:20 Mon, Tue: 5:10, 7:20 Wed: 7:20
The Amazing Maurice (PG) Fri: 5:05, 7:15, 9:20 Sat: 12:50, 3, 5:05, 7:15, 9:20 Sun: 12:50, 3, 5:05, 7:15 Mon, Tue: 5:05, 7:15 Wed: 7:15
80 For Brady (PG-13) Thu: 5:20, 7:30 Fri: 5:05, 7:15, 9:25 Sat: 12:50, 2:55, 5:05, 7:15, 9:25 Sun: 12:50, 2:55, 5:05, 7:15 Mon, Tue: 5:05, 7:15 Wed: 7:15
The Chosen Season Three Finale (no MPA rating) Thu-Sun: 3, 7 Mon: 7
Infinity Pool (R) Thu: 4:25, 7:05 Sat, Sun: 12:10 Tue: 4:30, 7 Wed: 7
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Thu: 5, 7:15 Fri 5, 7:15, 9:20 Sat: 12:40, 2:50, 5, 7:15, 9:20 Sun: 12:40, 2:50, 5, 7:15 Mon, Tue: 5, 7:15 Wed: 7:15
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Knock at the Cabin (R) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4:15, 7:30
80 For Brady (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 5, 7:15
The Fabelmans (PG-13) Fri: 4:15, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Maybe I Do (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:30
Living (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:45 Mon-Wed: 5
A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 7 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat-Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45
The Son (PG-13) Thu: 4
Empire of Light (R) Thu: 6:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
80 For Brady (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2, 4, 6, 8
