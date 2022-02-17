Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Parallel Mothers (R) Sat: 4:30
The Velvet Queen (no mpa rating) Mon: 7:30
Drive My Car (no mpa rating) Sat: 7:30 Tue: 3 Wed: 6:30
Flee (PG-13) Fri: 5 Sat, Sun: 1:30
Faya Dayi (no MPA rating) Fri: 8 Sun: 7 Mon: 4 Wed: 3 Thu: 4
Paris is Burning (R) Thu: 7:30
Whose Streets? (R) Sun: 4:30
1991: The Year Punk Broke (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri-Wed: 4, 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Death on The Nile
Casablanca
Black Light
Dune
King Richard
Belfast
Jackass Forever
Moonfall
The Wolf and the Lion
Notting Hill
Redeeming Love
The King’s Daughter
Nightmare Alley
Scream
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The King’s Man
Sing 2
American Underdog
Licorice Pizza
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Dog (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:30 Sat-Mon: 2, 4:15, 6:30
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:40, 4:20, 7
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 3:30
Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 4:40, 7 Fri: 4:30, 6:30 Sat, Sun: noon, 2, 4:30, 6:30
Marry Me (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45
Moonfall (PG-13) Thu: 4
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 2:25
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:55 Fri: 3:30 5:50, 8:10 Fri-Sun: 1:10, 3:30 5:50, 8:10 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20
Death on The Nile (PG-13) Thu, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Dog (PG-13) Fri: 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sat, Sun: 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9:05 Mon: 4:40, 7 Tue, Wed: 7
Marry Me (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:35 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 Mon: 4:40,7:10 Tue, Wed: 7:10
Marry me (spanish) (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:35 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 Mon: 4:40,7:10 Tue, Wed: 7:10
Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 Sat, Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 Mon: 4:10, 7:10 Tue, Wed: 7:10
Moonfall (PG-13) Fri: 4:40 Sat: 2, 4:40 Mon: 4:40
Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri, Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:15, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Blacklight (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri-Sun: 7:20, 9:45 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Buried (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:15
Uncharted (PG-13) Fri, Tue, Wed: 4:30, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:30, 4:30, 7
Dog (PG-13) Fri, Tue, Wed: 4:15, 6:30 Sat-Mon: 2, 4:15, 6:30
Death on The Nile (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri, Tue, Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat-Mon: 1:45, 4, 6:45
Jockey (R) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri, Wed: 5, 7:15 Tue: 5 Sat-Mon: 2:45, 5, 7:15
Moonfall (PG-13) Thu: 4:45, 6:45
Sundown (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Closed for maintenance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.