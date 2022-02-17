Movie theater screen

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Parallel Mothers (R) Sat: 4:30

The Velvet Queen (no mpa rating) Mon: 7:30

Drive My Car (no mpa rating) Sat: 7:30 Tue: 3 Wed: 6:30

Flee (PG-13) Fri: 5 Sat, Sun: 1:30

Faya Dayi (no MPA rating) Fri: 8 Sun: 7 Mon: 4 Wed: 3 Thu: 4

Paris is Burning (R) Thu: 7:30

Whose Streets? (R) Sun: 4:30

1991: The Year Punk Broke (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:30

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 7:15 Fri-Wed: 4, 7:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

Death on The Nile

Casablanca

Black Light

Dune

King Richard

Belfast

Jackass Forever

Moonfall

The Wolf and the Lion

Notting Hill

Redeeming Love

The King’s Daughter

Nightmare Alley

Scream

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The King’s Man

Sing 2

American Underdog

Licorice Pizza

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Dog (PG-13) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:30 Sat-Mon: 2, 4:15, 6:30

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:40, 4:20, 7

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 3:30

Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 4:40, 7 Fri: 4:30, 6:30 Sat, Sun: noon, 2, 4:30, 6:30

Marry Me (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45

Moonfall (PG-13) Thu: 4

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 2:25

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:55 Fri: 3:30 5:50, 8:10 Fri-Sun: 1:10, 3:30 5:50, 8:10 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20

Death on The Nile (PG-13) Thu, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Dog (PG-13) Fri: 4:50, 7, 9:05 Sat, Sun: 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9:05 Mon: 4:40, 7 Tue, Wed: 7

Marry Me (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:35 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 Mon: 4:40,7:10 Tue, Wed: 7:10

Marry me (spanish) (PG-13) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:35 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 Mon: 4:40,7:10 Tue, Wed: 7:10

Uncharted (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 Sat, Sun: 2:05, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 Mon: 4:10, 7:10 Tue, Wed: 7:10

Moonfall (PG-13) Fri: 4:40 Sat: 2, 4:40 Mon: 4:40

Jackass Forever (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri, Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 Sun: 2:15, 4:40, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Blacklight (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri-Sun: 7:20, 9:45 Mon-Wed: 7:20

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Buried (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:15

Uncharted (PG-13) Fri, Tue, Wed: 4:30, 7 Sat-Mon: 1:30, 4:30, 7

Dog (PG-13) Fri, Tue, Wed: 4:15, 6:30 Sat-Mon: 2, 4:15, 6:30

Death on The Nile (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri, Tue, Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat-Mon: 1:45, 4, 6:45

Jockey (R) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri, Wed: 5, 7:15 Tue: 5 Sat-Mon: 2:45, 5, 7:15

Moonfall (PG-13) Thu: 4:45, 6:45

Sundown (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:30

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Closed for maintenance

