Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

21 Bridges (R) Thu

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Tue

Black Christmas (PG-13) Thu-Tue

Bombshell (R) Thu-Wed

Cats (PG) Thu-Wed

Dark Waters (PG-13) Thu-Tue

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13 Thu-Wed

Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level 3D (PG-13) Thu

Jumanji: The Next Level IMAX (PG-13 Thu

Jumanji: The Next Level Screen X (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Little Women (PG) Wed

Midway (PG-13) Thu

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Sat

Playmobil: The Movie (G) Thu

Playing with Fire (PG) Thu

Queen and Slim (R) Thu

Richard Jewell (R) Thu-Wed

Spies in Disguise (PG) Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D(PG-13) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 2D(PG-13) Thu-Wed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 3D(PG-13) Thu-Wed

Uncut Gems (R) Wed

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

A Christmas Story (PG) Fri-Wed: 2:50

Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Fri: 5:25 Sat-Tue: 12:15, 5:25

Elf (PG) Thu: 5:30

Joker (R) Thu: 8:10 Fri-Tue: 8

The Polar Express (G) Thu: 2:50

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

The Aeronauts (PG-13) Thu: 2:50, 5:30, 8:10

Frankie (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 5:30, 8:10 Sun: 3 Mon: 2:30 Tue: 3:30

Gift (no MPAA rating) Fri, Sat: 3 Sun: 12:30 Mon: 8:30 Tue: 1

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Cats (PG) Fri, Sat: 2, 4:15, 7, 9:15 Sun-Wed: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7, 9:15

Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4, 6:30

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:50 Fri-Wed: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30

Spies in Disguise (PG) Wed: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6:05, 7 Fri-Tue: 11 a.m., 1:15, 2:30, 4:30, 6:05, 7:45, 9:30 Wed: 11 a.m., 2:30, 6:05, 9:30

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 1:15

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 11 a.m., 1:50, 7:20 Tue: 11:15, 4:45

Harriet (PG-13) Thu: 3:25

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: noon, 2:30, 4:50

Little Women (PG) Wed: 12:10, 2:45, 5:20, 7:44

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6, 7:20, 8:40 Fri-Mon: 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4, 4:40, 6:40, 9:15 Tue: 11:40 a.m., 2:06, 2:20, 5 Wed: 12:40, 3:20, 6, 8:40

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Cats (PG) Fri-Mon: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15 Tue: 12:45, 4:15 Wed: 1:30, 4, 6:45

Dark Waters (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:15

The Good Liar (R) Thu: 4:15

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri-Mon: 2, 4:45, 7:30 Tue: 1:15, 4 Wed: 2, 4:45, 7:30

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 4:15

Little Women (PG) Wed: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6:30, 6:45 Fri-Mon: 12:30, 1, 3:15, 4, 6:45, 7 Tue: 12:30, 1, 3:15, 3:45 Wed: 12:30, 3:45, 7

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 4:10, 6:50, 9:15

Cats (PG) Fri-Mon: 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 Tue: 2:10, 4:40

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 3:20, 6:30, 9:35

Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4:55, 7:15, 9:30 Fri-Mon: 12:15, 2:35, 4:55, 7:15, 9:30 Tue: 12:15, 2:35, 4:55

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 7, 9:35 Fri-Mon: 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35 Tue: 1:40, 4:20

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6, 9:15 Fri-Mon: noon, 1:40, 3:15, 5, 6:35, 8:15, 9:50 Tue: noon, 1:40, 3:15, 5

Wednesday showtimes were unavailable at time of press

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6, 9:15 Fri-Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:30 Mon-Wed: noon, 3:15, 6:45

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.