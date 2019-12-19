Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
21 Bridges (R) Thu
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Tue
Black Christmas (PG-13) Thu-Tue
Bombshell (R) Thu-Wed
Cats (PG) Thu-Wed
Dark Waters (PG-13) Thu-Tue
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13 Thu-Wed
Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level 3D (PG-13) Thu
Jumanji: The Next Level IMAX (PG-13 Thu
Jumanji: The Next Level Screen X (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Little Women (PG) Wed
Midway (PG-13) Thu
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Sat
Playmobil: The Movie (G) Thu
Playing with Fire (PG) Thu
Queen and Slim (R) Thu
Richard Jewell (R) Thu-Wed
Spies in Disguise (PG) Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D(PG-13) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 2D(PG-13) Thu-Wed
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX 3D(PG-13) Thu-Wed
Uncut Gems (R) Wed
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
A Christmas Story (PG) Fri-Wed: 2:50
Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Fri: 5:25 Sat-Tue: 12:15, 5:25
Elf (PG) Thu: 5:30
Joker (R) Thu: 8:10 Fri-Tue: 8
The Polar Express (G) Thu: 2:50
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Aeronauts (PG-13) Thu: 2:50, 5:30, 8:10
Frankie (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 5:30, 8:10 Sun: 3 Mon: 2:30 Tue: 3:30
Gift (no MPAA rating) Fri, Sat: 3 Sun: 12:30 Mon: 8:30 Tue: 1
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Cats (PG) Fri, Sat: 2, 4:15, 7, 9:15 Sun-Wed: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7, 9:15
Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4, 6:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:50 Fri-Wed: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30
Spies in Disguise (PG) Wed: 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6:05, 7 Fri-Tue: 11 a.m., 1:15, 2:30, 4:30, 6:05, 7:45, 9:30 Wed: 11 a.m., 2:30, 6:05, 9:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 1:15
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 11 a.m., 1:50, 7:20 Tue: 11:15, 4:45
Harriet (PG-13) Thu: 3:25
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: noon, 2:30, 4:50
Little Women (PG) Wed: 12:10, 2:45, 5:20, 7:44
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6, 7:20, 8:40 Fri-Mon: 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4, 4:40, 6:40, 9:15 Tue: 11:40 a.m., 2:06, 2:20, 5 Wed: 12:40, 3:20, 6, 8:40
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Cats (PG) Fri-Mon: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15 Tue: 12:45, 4:15 Wed: 1:30, 4, 6:45
Dark Waters (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:15
The Good Liar (R) Thu: 4:15
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri-Mon: 2, 4:45, 7:30 Tue: 1:15, 4 Wed: 2, 4:45, 7:30
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 4:15
Little Women (PG) Wed: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6:30, 6:45 Fri-Mon: 12:30, 1, 3:15, 4, 6:45, 7 Tue: 12:30, 1, 3:15, 3:45 Wed: 12:30, 3:45, 7
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 4:10, 6:50, 9:15
Cats (PG) Fri-Mon: 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 Tue: 2:10, 4:40
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 3:20, 6:30, 9:35
Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4:55, 7:15, 9:30 Fri-Mon: 12:15, 2:35, 4:55, 7:15, 9:30 Tue: 12:15, 2:35, 4:55
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 7, 9:35 Fri-Mon: 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35 Tue: 1:40, 4:20
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6, 9:15 Fri-Mon: noon, 1:40, 3:15, 5, 6:35, 8:15, 9:50 Tue: noon, 1:40, 3:15, 5
Wednesday showtimes were unavailable at time of press
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) Thu: 6, 9:15 Fri-Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:30 Mon-Wed: noon, 3:15, 6:45
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.