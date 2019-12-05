Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

21 Bridges (R) Thu-Wed

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Wed

The Addams Family (PG) Thu-Wed

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) Thu

Dark Waters (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Ford v Ferrari Screen X (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed

Frozen II 3D (PG) Thu

Frozen II IMAX (PG) Thu-Wed

The Good Liar (R) Thu-Wed

Gremlins (PG) Sat

Hold On (PG-13) Fri-Wed

INXS: Live Baby Live at Wembley Stadium (no MPAA rating) Mon

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Joker (R) Thu

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed

Love and Mercy: Faustina (no MPAA rating) Tue

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) Thu

Meet Me in St. Louis — 75th Anniversary (no MPAA rating) Sun, Wed

Metropolitan Opera: Magic Flute Holiday Encore (no MPAA rating) Sat

Midway(PG-13) Thu-Wed

Playing with Fire (PG) Thu-Wed

Playmobil: The Movie (G) Thu-Wed

Promare: Redux (no MPAA rating) Sun, Tue

Queen and Slim (R) Thu-Wed

They Shall Not Grow Old (R) Sat

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Abominable (PG) Thu, Fri: 2:50, 5:30 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 2:50, 5:30 Mon-Wed: 2:50, 5:30

Doctor Sleep (R) Fri-Wed: 8:10

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) Thu: 8:10

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Parasite (R) Thu: 5:30 Fri, Sat: 2:30, 8 Sun: 4 Mon, Tue: 2:30 Wed: 2:30, 8:00

Honeyland (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3 Fri, Sat: 5:30 Sun: 1:30 Mon: 5:30 Wed: 5:30

The Russian Five (no MPAA rating) Sun: 7

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sat: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sun: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 Sat: noon, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 Sun: noon, 3:10, 6:20 Mon-Wed: 4, 7:00

Frozen II (PG) Thu: 3:15, 4:10, 6:05 Fri: 3:15, 6:05, 8:45 Sat: 12:30, 3:15, 6:05, 8:45 Sun: 12:30, 3:15, 6:05 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30

Midway (PG-13) Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Playing with Fire (PG) Thu: 6:45

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Fri-Wed: 12:15, 2:25, 4:35, 6:40, 8:45

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu: 3:05, 7:45

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 12:55, 3:25, 5:55, 8:25 Fri-Wed: 1:25, 2:55, 5:25, 7:50

Parasite (R) Thu: 12:35, 5:10

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5:15, 7:30 Mon, Tue: 4, 6:30 Wed: 4

Dark Waters (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7:15

Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4:30, 6:45 Fri: 4:45, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 6:45

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

21 Bridges (R) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri, Sat: 8:30

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Fri: 4:10, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 1:40, 4:10, 6:50, 9:15 Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 3:20, 6:30 Fri: 3:20, 6:30, 9:35 Sat: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:35 Sun: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 3:20, 6:30

Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4, 4:50, 6:30, 7:15 Fri: 4:50, 7:15, 9:35| Sat: noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35 Sun: noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:50, 7:15

Midway (PG-13) Thu: 3:35, 6:35 Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30 Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30 Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35 Mon-Wed: 3:35, 6:35

Playmobil: The Movie (G) Fri: 4, 6:15 Sat, Sun: 11:35 a.m., 1:45, 4, 6:15 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:15

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Frozen II (PG) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 7 Sat: 7 Sun: 1, 4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6

Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri: 4, 7 Sat: 7 Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.