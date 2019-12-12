Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
21 Bridges (R) Thu-Wed
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu-Wed
The Bolshoi Ballet — The Nutcracker (no MPAA rating) Sun
The Addams Family (PG) Thu
Black Christmas (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Dark Waters (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13 Thu-Wed
Frozen II (PG) Thu-Wed
Frozen II IMAX (PG) Thu
Hold On (PG-13) Thu
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level 3D (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level IMAX (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level Screen X (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu-Wed
Midway(PG-13) Thu-Wed
Playmobil: The Movie (G) Thu-Wed
Polar Express (G) Sat
Queen and Slim (R) Thu-Wed
Richard Jewell (R) Fri-Thu
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (no MPAA rating) Mon, Wed
They Shall Not Grow Old (R) Tue, Wed
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Abominable (PG) Thu: 2:50, 5:30
Ai WeiWei — Yours Truly (no MPAA rating) Mon: 5:30
Doctor Sleep (R) Thu: 8:10
Elf (PG) Fri: 5:30 Sat, Sun: 12:15, 5:30 Mon-Wed: 5:30
Joker (R) Fri-Wed: 8:10
The Polar Express (G) Fri-Wed: 2:50
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Aeronauts (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 5:30, 8:10 Sun: 1:45, 4:20 Mon: 5:30, 8:10 Tue, Wed: 2:50
Honeyland (no MPAA rating) Thu: 5:30
Parasite (R) Thu: 2:30, 8 Fri, Sat: 2:30
The Russian Five (no MPAA rating) Sun: 7
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 Sat: noon, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 Sun: noon, 3:10, 6:20 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4, 6:30 Fri: 3:15, 6:05, 8:45 Sat: 12:30, 3:15, 6:05, 8:45 Sun: 12:30, 3:15, 6:05 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 6:45 Fri: 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sat: 12:20, 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 Sun: 12:20, 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50
Midway (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri, Sat: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Sun: 3:20, 6:20 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 12:15, 2:25, 4:35, 6:40 Fri-Wed: noon, 2:05, 4:10, 6:15, 8:20
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 1:25, 2:55, 5:25, 7:50 Fri-Wed: 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 4, 6:30
Dark Waters (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7:15 Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15
Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4:45
The Good Liar (R) Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Thu: 4:10, 6:50 Fri: 4:10, 6:50, 9:15 Sat: 1:40, 4:10, 6:50, 9:15 Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Thu: 3:20, 6:30 Fri: 6:30, 9:35 Sat: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:35 Sun: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 3:20, 6:30
Frozen II (PG) Thu: 4:50, 7:15 Fri: 4:55, 7:15, 9:30 Sat: 12:15, 2:35, 4:55, 7:15, 9:30 Sun: 12:15, 2:35, 4:55, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:55, 7:15
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Fri: 4:20, 6:30, 7, 9:05, 9:35 Sat: 1:40, 3:50, 4:20, 6:30, 7, 9:05, 9:35 Sun: 1:40, 3:50, 4:20, 6:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 6:30, 7
Midway (PG-13) Thu: 3:35, 6:35
Playmobil: The Movie (G) Thu: 4, 6:15 Fri: 4:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) Fri: 2:30 Sat, Sun: noon, 2:30 Mon-Wed: 3:30
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 5, 8 Mon-Wed: 6
Frozen II (PG) Thu: 6
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Thu: noon, 4, 7 Fri: 4, 7, 9:30 Sat: 1, 4, 7 Sun: 1, 3:30 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:45
Knives Out (PG-13) Thu: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
