Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Julia (PG-13) Fri, Sat, Mon: 2:30
The Rescue (PG) Thu: 2:15 Fri: 5:30 Sun: 4:30 Tue: 1:15
I’m Your Man (R) Sat, Mon: 5:30
The Alpinist (PG-13) Sat: 2:30
Sweetie (R) Thu: 5:30
Reefer Madness (1936) (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Encanto (PG) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Sun-Wed: 4, 6:40
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40
House of Gucci (R) Thu, Fri: 3:40, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 3:40, 7
Encanto (PG) Thu, Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:30 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
Belfast (PG-13) Thu: 5 Fri-Wed: 12:30
Don’t Look Up (R) Fri-Sun: 1:45, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
Power of the Dog (R) Fri-Sun: 4:35 Mon-Wed: 4:30
King Richard (PG-13) Thu: 7:10
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Encanto (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:10, 6:45, 9:15 Sat: 1:40, 4:10, 6:45, 9:15 Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Encanto (Spanish) (PG) Fri: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 2:05, 4:30
House of Gucci (R) Thu: 7:05
Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 3:45, 6 Sat, Sun: 1:25, 3:45, 6 Mon-Wed: 6:45
A Christmas Story 1983 (PG-13) Fri, Sat: 8:10 Sun: noon
Ghostbuster: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:10, 7, 9:45 Sat: 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:45 Sun: 1:20, 4:10, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Ghostbuster: Afterlife (Spanish) (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri, Sat: 7, 9:45 Sun-Wed: 7
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Fri: 5:10, 7:20, 9:05 Sat: 12:30, 3, 5:10 7:20, 9:05 Sun: 12:30, 3, 5:10 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Encanto (PG) Thu: 4, 6:30
Don’t Look Up (R) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45 Tue: 4:30
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7
C’Mon C’Mon (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30
House of Gucci (R) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:30
Being The Ricardos (R) Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 7 Mon-Wed: 4, 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Closed for maintenance
