Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Decision to Leave (no MPA rating) Sun: 2:30 Wed: 3:15
Meet Me in the Bathroom (no MPA rating) Fri: 7
Aftersun (2022-1) (R) Sun: 6:30 Tue: 3:30
Triangle of Sadness (R) Fri, Thu: 3 Sat, Wed: 7
Mully (no MPA rating) Mon: 7
Love Actually (R) Thu: 7
Kendal Mountain Tour (no MPA rating) Sat, Mon: 3:15
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 7:30
Elf (PG) Fri-Wed: 4
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Bones And All
Black Adam
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever
Devotion
To The End
The Menu
The Mean One
The Fabelmans
Father Stu: Reborn
Strange World
She Said
Spoiler Alert
I Heard The Bells
Ticket to Paradise
Violent Night
White Noise
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
The Menu (R) Thu: 4:20, 6:40
Devotion (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50
Violent Night (R) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:40
Strange World (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:30, 6:50
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:50, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:40, 3:50, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
The Menu (R) Thu: 5:30 Fri: 6:05 Sat:5:30, 7:15 Sun: 4:50 Mon-Wed: 5:05
Violent Night (R) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 4:35, 6:50 Sat: 2:40, 5, 7:15 Sun: 3:40, 6 Mon-Wed: 6:05
Ticket To Paradise (PG-13) Fri: 3:55 Sat: 3:20 Sun: 2:40 Mon-Wed: 4
Strange World (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 2:10, 4:30, 6:50
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Black Panther — Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri, Tue: 3:15, 6:30 Sat, Sun: noon, 3:15, 6:30 Mon, Wed: 6:30
Violent Night (R) Thu: 7:20 Fri, Tue: 5, 7:20 Sat, Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:20 Mon, Wed: 7:20
Strange World (PG) Thu: 6:50 Fri, Tue: 4:30, 6:50 Sat, Sun: noon, 2:10, 4:30, 6:50 Mon, Wed: 6:50
Devotion (PG-13) Thu: 6:40 Fri, Tue: 3:50, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:50, 6:40 Mon, Wed: 6:40
Bones And All (R) Thu: 7
Detective Knight: Redemption (R) Fri, Tue, Sat, Sun: 5, 7:05 Mon, Wed: 7:05
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
2nd Chance (no MPA rating) Fri: 4:30, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 4:45, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:30
The Menu (R) Thu: 4:15 Fri, Mon-Wed: 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 7:15
Violent Night (R) Thu: 5, 7:30 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:45, 7:30
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (PG) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri-Wed: 5
Devotion (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 6:45 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4, 6:45
Cezanne: Portraits of a Life (no MPA rating) Thu: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Ticket to Paradise (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Violent Night (R) Fri, Mon: 6:30 Sat, Sun: 3, 6:30
