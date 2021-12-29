Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Novice (R) Thu: 1:45 Sun: 1:30 Mon:2:30 Tue: 5:30 Wed: 1:45
Gimme Shelter (PG-13) Thu: 7:30
Torn (no MPA rating) Fri: 2:30 Sun: 4:30 Mon: 5:30 Tue: 2:30 Thu: 1:45
The Rescue (PG) Thu: 4:45
C’mon C’mon (R) Fri: 5:30 Sun: 7 Mon, Tue: 8 Wed: 4:45
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 3:30, 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Nightmare Alley
Spider-Man: No Way Home
West Side Story
House of Gucci
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Sing 2
The Matrix Resurrections
American Underdog
A Journal for Jordan
Licorice Pizza
Red Rocket
Encanto
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 12:10, 3:30, 6:50
The King’s Man (R) Thu: 12:50, 3:40, 6:30
The Matrix Resurrections (R) Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20
Sing 2 (PG) Thu: 1:20, 4, 6:40
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
The Matrix Resurrection (R) Thu, Fri, Tue, Wed: 5, 7:55 Sat: 2:05, 5, 7:55 Sun: 3:05, 6
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Tue, Wed: 4, 6:55 Sat-Sun: 1;05, 4, 6:55
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
The King’s Man (R) Thu, Fri, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50 Sat: 4, 6:50, 9:40 Mon-Wed: 6:30
The Matrix Resurrection (R) Thu, Fri, Sun: 11:45, 3:55, 7 Sat: 3:55, 7, 10 Mon-Wed: 7
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Sun: 11:30, 3, 6:30 Sat: 3, 6:30, 9:55 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spanish) (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Sun: 6 Sat: 6, 9:10 MonWed: 6:30
Sing 2 (PG) Thu, Fri, Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:40 Sat: 4:10, 6:40, 9:10 Mon-Wed: 6:40
Sing 2 (Spanish) (PG) Thu, Fri, Sun: 12:50, 3:30 Sat: 3:30
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
American Underdog (PG) Thu: 1:45, 4, 7 Fri: 12:15, 4 Sat-Sun: 12:45, 4:15, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7
The Tender Bar (R) Fri: 12:30 Sat-Sun: 2:15, 4:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 12:45, 3:30, 6:45 Fri: 12:45, 3:30 Sat-Sun: 1, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45
Sing 2 (PG) Thu: 1, 4:45, 7:15 Fri: 1, 3:15 Sat-Sun: 12:15, 2:45, 5:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15
The Matrix Resurrection (R) Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Fri: 3:30 Sat-Sun: 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Closed for maintenance
