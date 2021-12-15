Movie theater screen

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Batman Returns (1992) (PG-13) Wed: 7:30

Elf (PG) Mon: 6

The Novice (R) Fri: 5:30 Sat, Tue: 8:15 Sun: 4:30 Wed: 5

Julia (PG-13) Fri: 2:30

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (no MPA rating) Sat, Tue: 5:15 Sun: 1

The Rescue (PG) Fri: 8 Sat, Tue: 2 Sun: 7 Wed: 1:45

I’m Your Man (R) Thu: 1:15

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (R) Mon: 8:30

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) (G) Thu: 7:30

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu-Wed: 3:30, 7:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

Nightmare Alley

Spider-Man: No Way Home

National Champions

The Green Knight (Reissue)

West Side Story

Wolf

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers

C’mon C’mon

Encanto

House of Gucci

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

King Richard

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Eternals

Dune

No Time to Die

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4, 6:50

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40

House of Gucci (R) Thu: 3:40, 7

Encanto (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 6:50 Sat, Sun, Wed: 12:10, 3:30, 6:50

The King’s Man (R) Wed: 12:50, 3:40, 6:30

The Matrix Resurrections (R) Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Sing 2 (PG) Wed: 1:20, 4, 6:40

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Belfast (PG-13) Fri-Wed: 12:30

Don’t Look Up (R) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Wed: 5

Power of the Dog (R) Thu: 4:30 Fri-Wed: 2:30

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 3, 5:55, 8:50 Fri-Wed: 12:05, 3, 5:55, 7:50, 8:50

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Encanto (PG) Thu: 4:10, 6:45 Fri-Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:45, 9:15 Mon, Tue: 4:10, 6:45, 9:15

Encanto (Spanish) (PG) Thu: 4:40F Fri-Sun: noon

The Grinch (PG) Fri-Sun: 12:05, 2 Mon, Tue: 2

Ghostbuster: Afterlife (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri-Sun: 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:45 Mon, Tue: 4:10, 7, 9:45

Ghostbuster: Afterlife (Spanish) (PG-13) Thu: 7

The King’s Man (R) Wed: 4, 6:50, 9:40

The Matrix Resurrection (R) Wed: 3, 6:30, 9:55

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 3, 4, 6:30, 7:30 Fri-Sun: 11:30, 3, 4, 6:30, 7:30, 9:55 Mon, Tue: 3, 4, 6:30, 7:30, 9:55 Wed: 3, 6:30, 9:55

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spanish) (PG-13) Fri-Tue: 2:30, 6: 9:10 Wed: 6, 9:10

Sing 2 (PG) Wed: 4:10, 6:40, 9:10

Sing 2 (Spanish) (PG) Wedu: 3:30

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Belfast (PG-13) Fri: 7:15 Sat-Tue: 2:30, 4:45

Don’t Look Up (R) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat-Tue: 1, 3:15, 7 Wed: 1, 7

C’Mon C’Mon (R) Thu: 7:30

Being The Ricardos (R) Thu, Fri: 4, 7 Sat-Tue: 12:30, 4, 7 Wed: 4:30

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 4:15, 6:30 Fri: 3:30, 4:15, 6:30 Sat-Tue: 12:15, 3:30, 6:15, 6:45 Wed: 1:30, 3:15, 6:30

Sing 2 (PG) Wed: 12:45, 4:15, 7:15

The Matrix Resurrection (R) Wed: 1:15, 3:45, 6:45

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Closed for maintenance

