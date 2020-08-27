Movie theater screen

Bend — Old Mill

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX is no longer providing individual screening times for GO! Magazine due to showtime changes. Please see the Regal App, regmovies.com or call 541-312-2866 for times.

Beverly Hills Cop (R) Fri-Wed

The Dark Knight (PG-13) Fri-Wed

The Dark Knight Rises (PG-13) Fri-Wed

Interstellar (PG-13) Fri-Wed

I Still Believe (PG) Fri-Wed

John Wick (R) Fri-Wed

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Fri-Wed

Jurassic Park (PG-13) Fri-Wed

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — Extended Edition (PG-13) Fri-Wed

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers — Extended Edition (PG-13) Fri-Wed

The New Mutants (PG-13) Fri-Wed

The New Mutants IMAX (PG-13) Fri-Wed

The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) Fri-Wed

Rocky (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue

Rocky II (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue

Rocky III (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue

Rocky IV (PG) Sat, Mon, Wed

Rocky V (PG-13) Sat, Mon, Wed

Rocky Balboa (PG) Sat, Mon, Wed

Shrek (PG) Fri-Wed

Tenet — Early Access (PG-13) Mon-Wed

Tenet — Early Access IMAX (PG-13) Mon-Wed

Unhinged (R) Fri-Wed

Wonder Woman (PG-13) Fri-Wed

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri: 5:30, 8 Sat, Sun: 3, 5:30, 8 Mon, Tue: 8:15

Inception (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 7

Tenet — Preview (PG-13) Mon, Tue: 5 Wed: 7:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Almost Famous (PG-13) Mon: 8

Indoor screenings have ceased for the time being. Instead, the theater will hold outdoor screenings in the alley.

The “Spaghetti Western” will screen at 8 p.m. Wednesday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Classic Horror Film Night will screen at 8 p.m. Thursday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bend — Tin Pan Pop-Up Drive-In

Deschutes Brewery Warehouse, corner of Shevlin-Hixon Drive and Columbia Street, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

The Art of Flight (no MPAA rating) Fri: 7:30

Ski Bum — The Warren Miller Story (no MPAA rating) Sat: 7:30

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Currently offering private screenings. Call to for more information and to book.

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:15, 7:40 Sat: 2:35, 4, 6:15, 7:40 Sun: 2:35, 4, 6:15, 7:40, 8:05 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 5:05

Inception (PG-13) Thu: 7:30

Jurassic Park (PG-13) Thu: 4:05

Tenet (PG-13) Mon-Wed: 6:55

Tesla (PG-13) Thu: 5:30

Unhinged (R) Thu: 3:45, 6:30, 8:20 Fri: 4:25, 5:50, 8:05 Sat: 2:10, 4:25, 5:50, 8:05 Sun: 2:10, 4:25, 5:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 5:50, 7:40

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Beetlejuice (PG) Thu: 4:50, 7:20

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:30

Inception (PG-13) Thu: 6:40

The New Mutants (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1:50, 4:30, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:10

Tenet (PG-13) Mon-Wed: 6

Unhinged (R) Thu: 4:30, 5, 7, 7:30 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2, 4, 6 Mon-Wed: 4, 6

Unhinged (R) Fri-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

