Bend — Old Mill
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 800-326-3264, regmovies.com
Beverly Hills Cop (R) Fri-Wed
The Dark Knight (PG-13) Fri-Wed
The Dark Knight Rises (PG-13) Fri-Wed
Interstellar (PG-13) Fri-Wed
I Still Believe (PG) Fri-Wed
John Wick (R) Fri-Wed
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Fri-Wed
Jurassic Park (PG-13) Fri-Wed
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — Extended Edition (PG-13) Fri-Wed
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers — Extended Edition (PG-13) Fri-Wed
The New Mutants (PG-13) Fri-Wed
The New Mutants IMAX (PG-13) Fri-Wed
The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) Fri-Wed
Rocky (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue
Rocky II (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue
Rocky III (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue
Rocky IV (PG) Sat, Mon, Wed
Rocky V (PG-13) Sat, Mon, Wed
Rocky Balboa (PG) Sat, Mon, Wed
Shrek (PG) Fri-Wed
Tenet — Early Access (PG-13) Mon-Wed
Tenet — Early Access IMAX (PG-13) Mon-Wed
Unhinged (R) Fri-Wed
Wonder Woman (PG-13) Fri-Wed
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri: 5:30, 8 Sat, Sun: 3, 5:30, 8 Mon, Tue: 8:15
Inception (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 7
Tenet — Preview (PG-13) Mon, Tue: 5 Wed: 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Almost Famous (PG-13) Mon: 8
Indoor screenings have ceased for the time being. Instead, the theater will hold outdoor screenings in the alley.
The “Spaghetti Western” will screen at 8 p.m. Wednesday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Classic Horror Film Night will screen at 8 p.m. Thursday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bend — Tin Pan Pop-Up Drive-In
Deschutes Brewery Warehouse, corner of Shevlin-Hixon Drive and Columbia Street, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Art of Flight (no MPAA rating) Fri: 7:30
Ski Bum — The Warren Miller Story (no MPAA rating) Sat: 7:30
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Currently offering private screenings. Call to for more information and to book.
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:15, 7:40 Sat: 2:35, 4, 6:15, 7:40 Sun: 2:35, 4, 6:15, 7:40, 8:05 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 5:05
Inception (PG-13) Thu: 7:30
Jurassic Park (PG-13) Thu: 4:05
Tenet (PG-13) Mon-Wed: 6:55
Tesla (PG-13) Thu: 5:30
Unhinged (R) Thu: 3:45, 6:30, 8:20 Fri: 4:25, 5:50, 8:05 Sat: 2:10, 4:25, 5:50, 8:05 Sun: 2:10, 4:25, 5:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 5:50, 7:40
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Beetlejuice (PG) Thu: 4:50, 7:20
Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:30
Inception (PG-13) Thu: 6:40
The New Mutants (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1:50, 4:30, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:10
Tenet (PG-13) Mon-Wed: 6
Unhinged (R) Thu: 4:30, 5, 7, 7:30 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com
Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 2, 4, 6 Mon-Wed: 4, 6
Unhinged (R) Fri-Wed: 6
The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.
