Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Fire of Love (PG) Mon, Wed: 2
Spin Me Round (no MPA rating) Fri, Sun: 6:30 Mon: 7:30 Tue, Thu: 5
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG) Fri: 4 Sat, Sun: 1, 4 Mon, Wed: 5 Thu: 2
Bodies Bodies Bodies (R) Fri, Sat: 9:30
The Race to Alaska (PG) Fri: 1 Tue: 2
Godzilla’s Revenge (All Monsters Attack) (no MPA rating) Wed: 8
Dirty Dancing (1987) (PG-13) Tue: 8
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Thu: 3:30, 7 Fri: 3:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4 Mon-Wed: 3:30
Grease (1978) (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 7 Mon-Wed: 6:30
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Emily The Criminal
Fall
Mack and Rita
DC League of Super-Pets
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Thor: Love and Thunder
Nope
Where The Crawdads Sing
Bullet Train
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Bullet Train (R) Thu: 4, 6:45
Beast (R) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7
The Invitation (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:10, 6:40
DC League of Super-Pets (PG): Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 3:50, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
The Black Phone (R) Thu: 7:05
Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Thu: 5:30
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (R) Fri-Wed: 7:30
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Fri-Sun: 1:10
DC League Of Super Pets (PG) Fri-Wed: 3
Elvis (PG-13) Thu: 4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG) Fri-Wed: 5:10
Where the Crawdads Sign (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Top Gun (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45 Tue: 4, 6:45
Bullet Train (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 4:20, 7
Beast (R) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 5, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 5, 7:15
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Thu: 6:40 Fri: 7:05 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Pg-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:25, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 2:05, 4:25, 6:50 Mon, Wed: 6:50 Tue: 4:25, 6:50
DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Sun, Tue: 4:40
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
A Love Song (PG) Thu: 4:15, 7:15 Fri, Mon-Wed: 7 Sat, Sun: 2
Claydream (no MPA rating) Thu: 4:45, 7
Fall (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 7
Hallelujah: Cohen, A Journey, A Song (PG-13) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45 Sat, Sun: 3:45, 6:30
Emily The Criminal (R) Fri, Mon,Wed: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 5, 7:15
Vengeance (R) Thu: 6:30
Mack & Rita (PG-13) Thu: 4:30
Bullet Train (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:45 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 4, 6:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Fri-Sun: 1
Where the Crawdads Sign (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 3, 6
