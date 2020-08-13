Movie theater screen

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Back to the Future (PG) Fri: 4, 7:40 Sat, Sun: 2:20, 5, 7:40 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:40

E.T. the Extraterrestrial (PG) Thu: 5

Stripes (R) Thu: 7:40

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Purple Rain (R) Mon: 8

Moulin Rouge (PG-13) Tue: 8

Indoor screenings have ceased for the time being. Instead, the theater will hold outdoor screenings in the alley.

The “Spaghetti Western” will screen at 8 p.m. Wednesday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Classic Horror Film Night will screen at 8 p.m. Thursday outside the theater in Tin Pan Alley. Space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bend — Tin Pan Pop-Up Drive-In

Deschutes Brewery Warehouse, corner of Shevlin-Hixon Drive and Columbia Street, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Back to the Future (PG) Sat: 7:30

Maiden (PG) Fri: 7:30

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

The Dark Knight (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 7:30 Tue, Wed: 7:30

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind (no MPAA rating) Thu: 3:20 Fri-Sun: 3:15 Tue, Wed: 3:15

Interstellar (PG-13) Thu: 5:20

Jurassic Park (PG-13) Thu: 2:35 Fri-Sun: 5 Tue, Wed: 5

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) Fri-Sun: 7:15 Tue, Wed: 7:15

Once Upon a Time in the West (PG-13) Thu: 7:20

The Outpost (R) Thu: 5 Fri-Sun: 3 Tue, Wed: 3

The Rental (R) Thu: 8:25 Fri-Sun: 5:30 Tue, Wed: 5:30

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

American Sniper (PG) Fri-Sun: 3:45, 7 Mon-Wed: 7

Beetlejuice (PG) Fri-Sun: 4:50, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

Black Panther (PG-13) Thu:7

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (PG-13) Thu: 5:45, 9:35

Superbad (R) Fri-Sun: 4:15, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (PG-13) Thu: 6:45

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, 541-416-1014, pinetheater.com

Friday (R) Fri-Sun: 4, 6 Mon-Wed: 6

It (R) Fri-Wed: 6

The upstairs screening room has limited accessibility. Check theater website for film locations.

