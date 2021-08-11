Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu: 11:30 a.m. Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Ailey (PG-13) Sat: 7 Mon: 4
The Green Knight (R) Fri: 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 9:30 Sun: 6:30
Nine Days (R) Thu: 3:30 Fri: 3 Sun: 3 Wed: 3:30
Pig (R) Sat: 4 Tue: 4
Stalker — 1979 (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7
In the Alley: The Stranger — 1946 (no MPAA rating): Tue: 8
In the Alley: Dirty Dancing — 1987 (PG-13) Wed: 8
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 3:50
Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:30
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:50
The Green Knight (R) Thu: 4, 6:45
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7
The Suicide Squad (R) Thu, Fri: 3:50, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:50, 6:40
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Sun: 3:10, 5:30, 7:50 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:35 Fri-Wed: 4:10, 6:45
Stillwater (R) Thu: 4:20
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Fri: 4:40, 7:20, 9:55 Sat: 2, 4:40, 7:20, 9:55 Sun: 2, 4:40, 7:20 Mon: 7:20 Tue: 4:40, 7:20 Wed: 7:20
Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 7:05 Fri: 4:20, 7:10, 10:05 Sat: 1:25, 4:20, 7:10, 10:05 Sun: 1:25, 4:20, 7:10 Mon: 7:10 Tue: 4:20, 7:10 Wed: 7:10
The Green Knight (R) Thu: 6:50
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon: 6:50 Tue: 3:50, 6:50 Wed: 6:50
Jungle Cruise — Spanish (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon: 6:50 Tue: 3:50, 6:50 Wed: 6:50
The Suicide Squad (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 4, 7, 10 Sat: 1, 4, 7, 10 Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon: 7 Tue: 4, 7 Wed: 7
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Enormous: The Gorge Story (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7:30
Free Guy (PG-13) Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7
The Green Knight (R) Thu: 4:15, 7
Lorelei (no MPAA rating) Fri: 4:15 Sat, Sun: 2, 7 Mon: 7 Wed: 7
Nine Days (R) Thu: 4:30, 7:15 Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15
Respect (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 3:45, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:45
Stillwater (R) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 7 Sat, Sun: 4:15 Mon-Wed: 4
Summer of Soul (PG-13) Thu: 4:30
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Black Widow (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7
Cash only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.