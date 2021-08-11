Movie theater screen

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu: 11:30 a.m. Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning provided for some screenings.

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

Ailey (PG-13) Sat: 7 Mon: 4

The Green Knight (R) Fri: 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 9:30 Sun: 6:30

Nine Days (R) Thu: 3:30 Fri: 3 Sun: 3 Wed: 3:30

Pig (R) Sat: 4 Tue: 4

Stalker — 1979 (no MPAA rating) Thu: 7

In the Alley: The Stranger — 1946 (no MPAA rating): Tue: 8

In the Alley: Dirty Dancing — 1987 (PG-13) Wed: 8

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Black Widow (PG-13) Thu: 3:50

Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:30

Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 4:15, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:15, 6:50

The Green Knight (R) Thu: 4, 6:45

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7

The Suicide Squad (R) Thu, Fri: 3:50, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:50, 6:40

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 7:05 Fri-Sun: 3:10, 5:30, 7:50 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:20

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:35 Fri-Wed: 4:10, 6:45

Stillwater (R) Thu: 4:20

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Fri: 4:40, 7:20, 9:55 Sat: 2, 4:40, 7:20, 9:55 Sun: 2, 4:40, 7:20 Mon: 7:20 Tue: 4:40, 7:20 Wed: 7:20

Free Guy (PG-13) Thu: 7:05 Fri: 4:20, 7:10, 10:05 Sat: 1:25, 4:20, 7:10, 10:05 Sun: 1:25, 4:20, 7:10 Mon: 7:10 Tue: 4:20, 7:10 Wed: 7:10

The Green Knight (R) Thu: 6:50

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon: 6:50 Tue: 3:50, 6:50 Wed: 6:50

Jungle Cruise — Spanish (PG-13) Thu: 6:50 Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon: 6:50 Tue: 3:50, 6:50 Wed: 6:50

The Suicide Squad (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 4, 7, 10 Sat: 1, 4, 7, 10 Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon: 7 Tue: 4, 7 Wed: 7

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Enormous: The Gorge Story (no MPAA rating) Tue: 7:30

Free Guy (PG-13) Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7

The Green Knight (R) Thu: 4:15, 7

Lorelei (no MPAA rating) Fri: 4:15 Sat, Sun: 2, 7 Mon: 7 Wed: 7

Nine Days (R) Thu: 4:30, 7:15 Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15

Respect (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 3:45, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:45

Stillwater (R) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 7 Sat, Sun: 4:15 Mon-Wed: 4

Summer of Soul (PG-13) Thu: 4:30

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Black Widow (PG-13) Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7

Cash only

