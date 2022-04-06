Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
The Worst Person in the World (R) Thu: 4
Memoria (2021) (PG) Fri: 5:30, 8:30 Sat: 2, 5:30, 8:30 Sun: 1, 4:30, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 3, 6:30
X (R) Thu: 7:30
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Morbius (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:30, 7:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Ambulance
The Batman
The Contractor
Everything Everything at Once
Mothering Sunday
The Lost City
You Won’t be Alone
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Ambulance (R) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45
The Batman (PG-13) Thu: 3:30, 7
Morbius (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 6:45
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:20
Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:20 Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:20, 4:35, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4:35, 6:50
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Fri: 3:30, 6 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 3:50, 6:15 Mon-Wed: 3:35, 6
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Ambulance (R) Fri: 4:15, 7:10, 9:55 Sat: 1:20, 4:15, 7:10, 9:55 Sun: 1:20, 4:15, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) (Spanish) Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Ambulance (R) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 7 Sat: 1,4,7 Sun: 1, 4
Sonic The HedgeHog 2 (PG) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:30, 6:45 Sun: 1;15, 4
Coda (PG-13) Thu 4:30, 6:30
Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri, Mon-Wed: 5, 7:30 Sat: 2;30, 5, 7:30 Sun: 1:45, 4:14
The Outfit (R) Thu: 4:15
The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat: 1:30, 4:14, 7:15 Sun: 1:30, 4:15 Mon, Wed: 4:15, 6:45 Tue: 4:30
Infinite Storm (R) Thu: 7
Exhibition on Screen: Easter In Art (no MPA rating) Tue: 7:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Morbius (PG-13) Fri-Mon: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.