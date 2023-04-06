Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
RRR Fan CelebRRRation (no MPA rating) Sat: 7:10
Return to Seoul (R) Fri: 7:45 Sat: 4:05 Sun: 3:30 Tue: 4 Wed: 2 Thu: 3:30
The Whale (R) Fri: 1:30 Sat: 12:45 Sun: noon
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Sun: 6:35
Dragon Inn (Long men kezhan) (NR) Wed: 6
Apollo 13 (PG) Thu: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Super Mario Bros: The Movie (PG) Mon-Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Air
A Thousand and One
Dungeons & Dragons
Everything Everywhere All at Once
His Only Son
John Wick Chapter 4
Scream 6
The Quiet Girl
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Check website for up-to-date showings.
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
John Wick Chapter 4 (R) Thu: 7
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Thu: 6 Fri-Sun: 4, 6:40 Mon-Wed: 6
Air (R) Thu: 4:45 Fri-Sun: 2:40, 5, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 5, 7:15
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7 Fri: 4, 7, 9:55 Sat: 1, 4, 7, 9:55 Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon: 7 Tue: 4, 7
Air (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:05 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:10 Sat: 1:50, 4:15, 6:45, 9:10 Sun: 1:50, 4:15, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45 Tue: 4:15, 6:45
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 5, 7:10 Fri: 3:50, 6 Sat, Sun: 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:50, 6 Mon, Wed: 6:30 Tue: 3:50, 6
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG-13) Thu: 4:20, 7 Fri, Sat: 8
John Wick Chapter 4 (R) Thu, Fri: 3:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:10, 3:30, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 3:30, 7
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Air (R) Thu: 3:45, 6:15 Fri: 4:30, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 3:30, 6
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 3:30, 6:30 Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:15, 7:30 Mon, Wed: 3:15, 6:30 Tue: 4, 6:30
John Wick Chapter 4 (R) Thu: 3, 5:45 Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1, 4:15, 6:30 Tue: 3 Mon, Wed: 3, 5:30
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Thu: 3:15, 6:15 Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3, 5:45
Little Richard: I Am Everything (no MPA rating) Tue: 6:15
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Fri: 3:30, 6 Sat, Sun: 1, 3:30, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.