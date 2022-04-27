Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Everything Everywhere All at Once (R) Thu: 3:20 Fri, Sat: 8 Sun, Tue: 7 Mon: 4:20 Wed: 3:40
¡Viva Maestro! (no MPA rating) Fri & Sat: 2:50, 5:30 Sun: 1:50, 4:30 Mon: 1:40, 7:30 Tue: 4:20 Wed: 7 Thu: 4:20
Mulholland Drive (R) Thu: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue: 4:15, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 3:30, 7 Wed: 1:45, 5:45
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Ambulance
The Batman
The Bad Guy
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Father Stu
Memory
The Lost City
The Northman
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7
The Bad Guys (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30 4, 6:30
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Everything Everywhere All at Once (R) Fri, Sat: 2:45, 5:30, 8:15 Sun-Wed: 4:30, 7:15
Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 4:40, 7:20
The Northman (R) Thu: 4, 6:40 Fri, Sat: 2:15, 5, 7:40 Sun-Wed: 4, 6:40
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Memory (R) Fri: 4, 6:35, 9:10 Sat: 1:25, 4, 6:35, 9:10 Sun: 1:25, 4, 6:35 Mon-Wed: 6:35
Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 6:30
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 4:45, 7:15, 9:40 Sat: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:40 Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15
The Bad Guys (PG) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:20 Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:20 Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10
The Northman (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Memory (R) Fri: 4:15, 7:15 Sat: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Sun: 1:15, 3:45 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:15
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Thu: 4:45, 7:15 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15 Sat: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Sun: 1:15, 4:15
The Bad Guys (PG) Thu: 4:15, 7:30 Fri, Mon-Wed: 5, 7 Sat: 2, 4:30, 7:15 Sun: 2:15, 4:30
The Northman (R) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 6:45 Sun: 1, 4
Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 4:30, 7
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Fri-Mon: 6
