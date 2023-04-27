Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Little Richard: I Am Everything (NR) Fri, Sat: 7:30 Sun, Thu: 4 Tue: 4:30
The Lost Weekend: A Love Story (no MPA rating) Sat: 1:45
How to Blow Up a Pipeline (R) Fri: 4:20 Sat: 4:45 Sun: 6:35 Mon, Wed: 4
Paint (PG-13) Sun: 1
Swiss Army Man (R) Thu: 7
Volver (R) Tue: 7:30
National Lampoon’s Animal House (R) Wed: 7
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Check website for updated movie times.
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Air
Beau Is Afraid
Big George Foreman
Chevalier
Evil Dead Rise
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret
John Wick Chapter 4
Mafia Mamma
The Pope’s Exorcist
Renfield
Scream 6
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:10, 6:30
Big George Foreman (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:20, 4, 6:45
Renfield (R) Thu: 4:10, 6:30
The Pope’s Exorcist (R) Thu: 4, 6:30
Evil Dead Rise (R) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:40 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:40
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Guy Richie’s The Covenant (R) Thu: 4:30, 7 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:30, 7 Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7
Big George Foreman (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:30 Fri-Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Evil Dead Rise (R) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 5:10, 7:20, 9:30 Sat: 12:50, 3, 5:10, 7:20, 9:30 Sun: 12:50, 3, 5:10, 7:20 Mon, Wed: 7:20 Tue: 5:10, 7:20
Big George Foreman (PG-13) Fri: 3:50, 6:30, 9:10 Sat: 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:10 Sun: 1:10, 3:50, 6:30 Mon, Wed: 6:30 Tue: 3:50, 6:30
Guy Richie’s The Covenant (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45 Tue: 4:45, 6:15
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 7 Fri: 4:50, 7, 9 Sat: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9 Sun: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7 Mon, Wed: 7 Tue: 4:50, 7
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (PG-13) Fri: 5, 7:15, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 5, 7:15
The Pope’s Exorcist (R) Thu: 7:10
Renfield (R) Thu: 7:15
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Air (R) Thu: 3, 5:30
Big George Foreman (PG-13) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 3, 5:45
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (PG-13) Fri: 4:45, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6:15
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 4, 6:15 Fri: 5, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:30, 7:30 Mon, Tue: 4, 6 Wed: 4
Mafia Mamma (R) Thu: 4:15
Renfield (R) Thu: 6:30
Guy Ritchie’s The Convenant (R) Thu: 3:15, 6 Fri: 4:15, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:45, 4:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 6
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Fri: 4:30 Sat, Sun: 12:30, 2:30, 4:30
Evil Dead Rise (R) Fri-Sun: 6:30
