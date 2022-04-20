Movie theater screen

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

The Rose Maker (no MPA rating) Fri: 2, 5 Sat: 2 Sun: 1 Mon: 1:30 Wed: 3

Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Fri: 7:30 Sat: 8 Sun: 4, 7:10 Mon: 4:20 Tue: 3:20 Thu: 3:20

Mulholland Drive (R) Thu: 7

Do the Right Thing (R) Sat: 5

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:45 Sat, Sun: 12:45, 4:14, 7:45

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

Ambulance

The Batman

The Bad Guy

The Contractor

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Father Stu

Mothering Sunday

The Lost City

The Northman

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4:10, 7:10 Sat, Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7

The Bad Guys (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2, 4:30, 6:45

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30 4, 6:30

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu: 4:30

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 3:35 6:20 Fri, Sat: 3, 5:35, 8:10 Sun: 2, 4:40, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 4:40, 7:20

The Northman (R) Thu: 7 Fri, Sat: 2:15, 5, 7:40 Sun: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:40

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:45, 7;15, 9:40 Sat: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:40 Sun: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 7:15

The Bad Guys (PG) Thu: 7 Fri: 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:20 Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:20 Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

The Northman (R) Thu: 7:15 Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Ambulance (R) Thu: 7

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45, 7:15 Sat: 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 Sun: 2, 4:30

The Bad Guys (PG) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:15, 7:30 Sat: 2, 4:15, 7:30 Sun: 1:45, 4:15

The Northman (R) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4, 6:45 Sat: 1, 4, 6:45 Sun: 1, 4

Sonic The HedgeHog 2 (PG) Thu: 4:30, 7:15

The Power of The Dog (PG-13) Thu: 4:45

The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 4, 7:15

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7 Sat: 1:30, 4:40, 7 Sun: 12:45, 3:45

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fri-Thu: 6

