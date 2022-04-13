Movie theater screen

(123RF)

 123RF

Bend — Tin Pan

Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com

See website for updates

Bend — McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com

Morbius (PG-13) Mon-Fri: 4:15, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4:30, 7:45

Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.

Bend — Regal Old Mill

Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com

Ambulance

The Batman

The Contractor

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mothering Sunday

The Lost City

You Won’t be Alone

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Redmond

Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com

Ambulance (R) Fri: 4, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45

Fantastic Beast — Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 7:10 Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 4:15, 6:45

The Lost City (PG-13) Thu, Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 7 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 7

Redmond — Odem Pub

Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Fri: 3:35, 6 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 5, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 3:35, 6

Fantastic Beast — Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu, Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:10, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 5:25, 8

Madras

Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com

Fantastic Beast — Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 7 Fri: 3, 6:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 3, 6:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 3, 6:30 Mon-Wed: 6:30

Ambulance (R) Thu: 7:10 Fri: 4:15, 7:10, 9:55 Sat: 1:20, 4:15, 7:10, 9:55 Sun: 1:20, 4:15, 7:10 Mon-Wed: 7:10

Morbius (PG-13) Fri: 4:40, 7:05, 9:40 Sat: 2, 4:40, 7:05, 9:40 Sun: 2, 4:40, 7:05 Mon-Wed: 7:05

The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sat: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 Sun: 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sat: 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:20 Sun: 1:15, 4, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 6:45

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) (Spanish) Thu: 6:45

Sisters

Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com

Ambulance (R) Sat: 4:45 Sun: 3:45 Fri, Mon-Wed: 7

Sonic The HedgeHog 2 (PG) Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:30, 7:15 Sat: 1:45, 4:30, 6:45 Sun: 1;15, 4

The Power of The Dog (PG-13) Sat: 1:45, 7 Sun: 1:45 Fri, Mon-Wed: 4:45

Morbius (PG-13) Thu: 5, 7:30

The Lost City (PG-13) Thu: 4:40, 7:15 Fri: 4, 7:15 Sat: 1:30, 4:15, 7:15 Sun: 1:30, 4:15 Mon-Wed: 4, 7:15

Fantastic Beast — Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Thu: 3:45, 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7 Sun: 1, 4 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:45

Prineville

Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com

Fantastic Beast — Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fri-Thu: 6

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.