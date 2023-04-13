Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
Paint (PG-13) Fri: 7 Sat: 7:30 Sun: 3:30 Mon: 1:30, 4:30 Tue: 5 Wed: 2:15 Thu: 4
Enys Men (no MPA rating) Fri: 9:30 Tue: 7:30
RRR Fan CelebRRRation (no MPA rating) Sun: 6
Return to Seoul (R) Sat: 4:30 Mon: 7 Tue: 1:30
The Whale (R) Sun: 12
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Fri: 3:15 Sat: 12:45
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (R) Thu: 7
The Fate of Lee Khan (NR) Wed: 6
Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Super Mario Bros: The Movie (PG) Mon-Fri: 4, 7 Sat, Sun: 1, 4, 7
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian; open captioning for some screenings.
Bend — Regal Old Mill
Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
Air
Dungeons & Dragons
His Only Son
John Wick Chapter 4
Mafia Mamma
Nefarious
The Pope’s Exorcist
Renfield
Scream 6
Sweetwater
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Redmond
Redmond Cinemas, 1535 SW Odem Medo Road, Redmond, 541-548-8777, redmondcinema.com
Air (R) Thu, Fri: 4:20, 6:50 Sat, Sun: 1:40, 4:20, 6:50
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 4:15, 6:30 Fri: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 12:15, 2:30, 4:45, 7
Renfield (R) Fri: 4:10, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:50, 4:10, 6:30
The Pope’s Exorcist (R) Fri: 4, 6:30 Sat, Sun: 1:30, 4, 6:30
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Thu: 4:10, 7
John Wick Chapter 4 (R) Thu: 3:50 7:15
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Thu: 5
Renfield (R) Thu: 7:40 Fri-Sun: 3:10, 5:15, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 5:15, 7:15
Air (R) Thu: 4:30, 6:45 Fri-Sun: 2, 4:20, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 4:20, 6:45
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Thu: 7
Air (R) Thu: 6:45 Fri: 4:15, 6:45, 9:10 Sat: 1:50, 4:15, 6:45, 9:10 Sun: 1:50, 4:15, 6:45 Mon, Wed: 6:45 Tue: 4:15, 6:45
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 7:20 Fri: 2:50, 3:15, 5:05, 7:20, 7:30, 9:30 Sat: 12:35, 2:50, 3:15, 5:05, 7:20, 7:30, 9:30 Sun: 12:35, 2:50, 3:15, 5:05, 7:20, 7:30 Mon, Wed: 7:20 Tue: 5:05, 7:20, 7:30
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) (3D) Thu: 6:30 Fri: 5:30 Sat, Sun: 1:15, 5:30 Mon, Wed: 7:30 Tue: 5:30
The Pope’s Exorcist (R) Fri: 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 9:25 Sat: 12:25, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 9:25 Sun: 12:25, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10 Mon, Wed: 7:10 Tue: 4:55, 7:10
Renfield (R) Thu: 7 Fri: 2:45, 5, 7:15, 9:30 Sat: 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15, 9:30 Sun: 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15 Mon, Wed: 7:15 Tue: 5, 7:15
Sisters
Sisters Movie House, 720 Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-8800, sistersmoviehouse.com
Air (R) Thu: 3:30, 6 Fri: 4:15, 6:45 Sat, Sun: 2:45, 4:15, 6:45 Mon-Wed: 3:15, 5:45
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Thu: 3:15, 6:30 Fri: 4:45, 7 Sat, Sun: 2:30, 4:45, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 3:45, 6
Mafia Mamma (R) Fri: 5:15, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 2:15, 5:15, 7:15 Mon-Wed: 4:15, 6:15
Renfield (R) Fri: 5, 7:30 Sat, Sun: 2, 5, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4, 6:30
John Wick Chapter 4 (R) Thu: 3, 5:30
Dungeons & Dragons (PG-13) Thu: 3, 5:45
Prineville
Pine Theater, 214 N. Main St., Prineville, pinetheater.com
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Fri: 3:30, 6 Sat: 1, 3:30, 6 Sun: 1, 3, 5
